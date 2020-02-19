CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Welcome to CowboysSI, Bri Amaranthus

Bri Amaranthus

FRISCO- Nice to meet you! I'm Bri Amaranthus, Sports Illustrated’s newest digital reporter covering the Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Mavericks and contributing to the Texas Rangers.

SCOUTING REPORT

40 yard-dash 

5.8 seconds. 5.5 seconds, if dashing to coffee.

Vertical

5 inches, in heels.

Statistics

Emmy-winning reporter.

Hobbies

Exploring the outdoors, baking my signature chocolate banana muffins, cycling, reading a good mystery novel, walking my labradoodle, endless pursuit for the best BBQ in the city.

Fun Fact

Amaranthus took a stab at accepting roses as a contestant on the Bachelor.

Weakness

All popcorn, the saltier the better.

IMG_1831_Facetune_12-12-2019-08-32-54

A few of Amaranthus’ career highlights include the first College Football Playoff, NBA Playoffs, a Final Four run, multiple Rose Bowls and nationwide features. Amaranthus also took a stab at accepting roses as a contestant on ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’.

Amaranthus prides herself on forging relationships, telling stories that create connections and showcasing her friendly and playful personality.

From a small town in southern Oregon, Amaranthus grew up playing softball and dancing. She led her softball team to two Class 6A state championships and earned a division one scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego. She transferred to the University of Oregon for the School of Journalism and Communications, where she graduated on the Dean’s List with a double degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

"The classic line about Texas,'' our Cowboys and Mavs boss Mike Fisher says, "is, 'She wasn't born here but she got here as fast as she could.' Bri joining CowboysSI.com and DallasBasketball.com is sort of like that - We got her and her talent here - as fast as we could.''

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Witten: 'I'm Adamant I Can Still Play' (With the Cowboys or Elsewhere)

Dallas Cowboys Icon Jason Witten Meets the DFW Media At The Star And Makes A Pledge About His NFL Future

Mike Fisher

Cowboys 'To-Do List' Criticisms, Part 2: 'What To Do With Amari Cooper?'

ESPN Has Created A Dallas Cowboys 'To-Do List' That Reads More Like a Series of Criticisms. Our Part 2 Analysis: 'What To Do With Amari Cooper?'

Mike Fisher

Would The Cowboys Rather Trade for Lions CB Darius Slay Than Re-Sign Byron Jones?

Some Big-Name NFL Cornerbacks May Be About To Shift Their Way Around the League. Would The Dallas Cowboys Rather Trade for Detroit Lions Standout Darius Slay Than Re-Sign Byron Jones?

Mike Fisher

Cut Crawford? Tyrone’s Presence at The Star Suggests Another Cowboys Plan

Is Dallas Planning to Cut Tyrone Crawford? The Veteran Leader's Presence at The Star Suggests Another Cowboys Plan for The Versatile Defensive Lineman

Mike Fisher

Could The Cowboys Really Create $120M of NFL Cap Space?

With The Help Of The Front Office Here Inside The Star, We Pull Out The Big Calculator to Answer The Question: Could The Dallas Cowboys Really Create $120M of NFL Cap Space in 2020?

Mike Fisher

by

really12

Goodbye to My 'Everybody's-Mom' Mom

Meg Fisher's Legacy? She Taught Hundreds of 'Her Kids' - Including Me - How to Parent ... Fiercely

Mike Fisher

by

Pwoow

O'Quinn Official: Cowboys Special-Teams Coach Moved To Scouting Department

O'Quinn Official: The Dallas Cowboys Have Upgraded at Special-Teams Coach With John Fassel as Keith O'Quinn is Moved To the Scouting Department

Mike Fisher

How Fair Are ESPN's 'Top 5' Criticisms of The Cowboys? Part 1: Dak Prescott

The Respected NFL Analyst Bill Barnwell Prioritizes the Dallas Cowboys Issues but Trashes the Franchise in the Process. How Fair Are ESPN's 'Top 5' Criticisms of The Cowboys? Part 1: Dak Prescott

Mike Fisher

Cowboys In Free Agency: Is Colts TE Eric Ebron a Potential Target?

With Jason Witten Not On The Roster and Despite the Team's Faith in Blake Jarwin, When the Dallas Cowboys Hit NFL Free Agency, PFF Suggests They Target the Eric Ebron of The Colts

Mike Fisher

Cowboys 1st & 10: Byron Jones, Mock Drafting and Top 10 Stories of the Week

In this edition of First and 10, I update you on the report earlier this week about the Broncos’ interest in cornerback Byron Jones, plus other Dallas Cowboys and NFL stories from the week

Matthew Postins