We’re No. 1! How Much Are Jerry’s Cowboys Worth?

Have you ever dreamed about buying the Dallas Cowboys one day if Jerry Jones decided to sell the franchise for some silly reason?

Well, if you did, it's going to cost you a lot of money. Not to dream - that’s free - but to actually do it.

According to Forbes, the Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable franchise in the NFL for the 15th consecutive year, with a valuation of $6.5 billion.

Despite a global pandemic shaking up business practices and limiting the amount of fans in the stadium, the Cowboys still had a wickedly successful season, increasing the franchise's value by 14 percent.

While the NFL saw a 20 percent drop in revenue and operating income dropped on average, the Cowboys fought against the grain.

The franchise's operating income sits at $280.4 million, which is best in the NFL by a long shot. The next best team, the New England Patriots, have an operating income of $142.4 million, which is just more than half of the Cowboys.

The reason the Cowboys are as successful as it is comes from the $200 million the team makes in combined sponsorship and ad revenue.

The numbers are expected to increase this year with the plan of full-capacity stadiums for all eight home games this season, and possibly beyond should the Cowboys make the playoffs.

If the valuation increased this much during the pandemic, I can't imagine how much more money Jerry Jones is going to make in 2021.

