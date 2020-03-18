What Is The Hold Up On The Dak Prescott Deal? Four Burning Dallas Cowboys Free Agency Questions, Answered

DALLAS - NFL Free Agency seems crazier this year. Maybe it’s because we don’t have anything else going on. When it comes to the Dallas Cowboys, we’ve got you covered with an up-to-date Cowboys tracker.

Plus, articles and videos on quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver Amari Cooper, defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, tight end Jason Witten and more.

But what does it all mean?! Here are the answers to four questions you may be asking yourself right now. Check out the videos below.

1. The Cowboys placed the exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott. What is the hold up on his deal?

Simple answer, says Mike Fisher. The Cowboys and Prescott need to compromise on the length of the deal.

2. Does 16-year veteran tight end Jason Witten’s departure to the Las Vegas Raiders tell us something about the current state of the Cowboys?

Yes, the inner workings of Jerry Jones and new coach Mike McCarthy are displayed through the Witten deal.

3. The Cowboys have been in the middle of a lot of free agency movement, what has been the most surprising?

Big playmaker defensive tackle Gerald McCoy gets the nod here.

4. What is something that has flown under the radar that fans should know more about?

Jeff Heath will be missed in Dallas.