CowboyMaven

What Jerry Jones Wants The NFL To Do About The Cowboys vs. Texans Rivalry

Mike Fisher

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones would be the first to tell you about "America's Team's'' iconic status. And he remembers when he was a "kid'' and learned all about Houston's "legacy'' in pro football. And now, it seems, he'd like to do something about bringing the two of them together.

"Seriously, I’ve always thought that these natural rivalries should be (utilized by) the NFL when they have them,'' Jones told Houston's SportsRadio 610. "Some of the them are engendered when they’re in the same division. But there are some others that aren’t and those make great games and make natural, ‘My town against your town' and 'My city against your city' (rivalries).

"Nobody has that more than Dallas and Houston. So I like the idea.''

In the NFL, of course, the division system creates rivalries. But Dallas vs. Houston? Jones, speaking before the Houston Sports Awards honoring the late Texans owner Bob McNair, has a point that is based in the history of Texas football.

"I would come down here and sneak away when I was a kid and hang around the hotel here in Houston when Lamar Hunt, Bud Adams and that group had that AFL,'' Jerry said. "My dream was to somehow get involved. I’d hang out just to go get them a Coke or do something like that. I just wanted to be close to it.''

Jones said Houston "could be called ‘The Home of Football’ … Houston Football … High-School Football.'' ... "This is absolutely one of a handful of the best markets there in sports.''

Of course, on the Texans' inaugural night, in 2002, Houston established that, if only for a moment, winning the season-opener over the Cowboys. Later in the night, he told the story one way ...

And earlier, a similar version of the tale ...

"There were two times in maybe two or three that I’ve teared up and cried in the NFL,'' Jones said. "One of them was when we rolled in here on the inaugural night and we let the new Houston (franchise) beat the Dallas Cowboys. That was hard to take. But if it was going to happen, it needed to happen with Bob McNair. ... Bob ... put a lot of knots on my head.''

And if Jones has his way, his Cowboys and the Texans might "knot'' up on a more regular basis.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Footballfan55
Footballfan55

I like the idea of the two teams creating a bigger rivalry. It makes a lot of sense and would be fun for the whole state of Texas.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

From Aikman To Dak, 'QBs Are Expensive,' Says Cowboys Jerry; Is He Ready To Pay?

The Joneses Are Calling Their Desire to Re-Sign Dak Prescott 'Urgent.' From Troy To Dak, 'QBs Are Expensive,' Says Cowboys Boss Jerry, And It Seems He's Willing To Pay

Mike Fisher

Cowboys NFL Draft Needs by Position: Confidence In Amari Means No Need at Receiver?

Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft Needs by Position: Does Confidence In Amari Cooper Means No Need at Receiver?

Matthew Postins

Footballfan55

Cowboys NFL Mock Draft: Brugler First-Round Projection Sends LSU Safety Grant Delpit To Dallas

In An Early Cowboys NFL Mock Draft, Expert Dane Brugler's First-Round Projection Sends LSU Safety Grant Delpit To Dallas

Mike Fisher

Jerry Jones' Unusual Factor That Motivates New Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy

Leave it to Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones to Offer Up An Unusual Reason for Motivation New Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy

Mike Fisher

It’s NFL Draft Time: Why Aren’t Cowboys Coaches at The Senior Bowl?

It’s NFL Draft Time, So Why Aren’t Mike McCarthy's Cowboys Coaches Scouting at The Senior Bowl?

Mike Fisher

Niners are 'Hot Boyz 'Imposters,' Says Cowboys Tank Lawrence as Nickname's Being ‘Legally Stolen’ by Super Bowl Team

The Dallas Cowboys ‘Hot Boyz’ Nickname - Promoted So Strongly by Tank Lawrence and Friends - Has Been 'Legally Stolen’ by the Super Bowl-Bound 49ers .. As Tank Calls Them 'Imposters'

Mike Fisher

Is Cowboys Coordinator Mike Nolan Also His Own Secondary Coach?

Though Two New, Young Staffers Are Coming To The Star, Is Cowboys Coordinator Mike Nolan Also His Own Secondary Coach?

Mike Fisher

Exclusive: Dez Bryant Explains His Pitch to Cowboys to Let Him ‘Take Witten’s Role’

Exclusive: Comeback-Minded Dez Bryant Explains to CowboysSI.com His Pitch to the Dallas Cowboys to Let Him ‘Take Witten’s Role’

Mike Fisher

cowboys88$

Super Bowl LIV: The Cowboys Fan's Connections With the Chiefs and Niners

Super Bowl LIV Does Not Include Dallas. But ... CowboysSI.com Offers The Cowboys Fan's Connections With the Chiefs and Niners

Mike Fisher

Source: Icon Jason Witten is Considering A Career (Coaching? Playing?) That’s Not With Cowboys

Source: Icon Jason Witten is Considering A Career (Coaching? Playing?) That’s Not With Cowboys

Mike Fisher

daboyz