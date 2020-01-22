What Jerry Jones Wants The NFL To Do About The Cowboys vs. Texans Rivalry

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones would be the first to tell you about "America's Team's'' iconic status. And he remembers when he was a "kid'' and learned all about Houston's "legacy'' in pro football. And now, it seems, he'd like to do something about bringing the two of them together.

"Seriously, I’ve always thought that these natural rivalries should be (utilized by) the NFL when they have them,'' Jones told Houston's SportsRadio 610. "Some of the them are engendered when they’re in the same division. But there are some others that aren’t and those make great games and make natural, ‘My town against your town' and 'My city against your city' (rivalries).

"Nobody has that more than Dallas and Houston. So I like the idea.''

In the NFL, of course, the division system creates rivalries. But Dallas vs. Houston? Jones, speaking before the Houston Sports Awards honoring the late Texans owner Bob McNair, has a point that is based in the history of Texas football.

"I would come down here and sneak away when I was a kid and hang around the hotel here in Houston when Lamar Hunt, Bud Adams and that group had that AFL,'' Jerry said. "My dream was to somehow get involved. I’d hang out just to go get them a Coke or do something like that. I just wanted to be close to it.''

Jones said Houston "could be called ‘The Home of Football’ … Houston Football … High-School Football.'' ... "This is absolutely one of a handful of the best markets there in sports.''

Of course, on the Texans' inaugural night, in 2002, Houston established that, if only for a moment, winning the season-opener over the Cowboys. Later in the night, he told the story one way ...

And earlier, a similar version of the tale ...

"There were two times in maybe two or three that I’ve teared up and cried in the NFL,'' Jones said. "One of them was when we rolled in here on the inaugural night and we let the new Houston (franchise) beat the Dallas Cowboys. That was hard to take. But if it was going to happen, it needed to happen with Bob McNair. ... Bob ... put a lot of knots on my head.''

And if Jones has his way, his Cowboys and the Texans might "knot'' up on a more regular basis.