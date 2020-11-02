What The Dallas Cowboys Said After Losing to The Philadelphia Eagles

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys fell short of usurping the Philadelphia Eagles' top spot in the NFC East. The 23-9 loss on Sunday night moves the Cowboys to 2-6 on the 2020 season, their worst start since 2015. In three games without quarterback Dak Prescott, the Cowboys have been outscored, 86-22.

There has been no shortage of entertainment for the Cowboys and the media during the past week; the 'Tabasco Fiasco', God and Jesus' visit to the Star, and Jerry Jones saying 'Shut up!' on sports radio.

Following the defeat to the division foe Eagles, the Cowboys locker room provided some insight into the inner workings of the team; both the good and bad.

LOTS OF TRICKS, FEW TREATS

Dallas relied on offensive trickery on Sunday in rookie Ben DiNucci's first NFL start. The Cowboys tried triple reverses, Wildcat snaps, and wide receivers playing quarterback. After the game, DiNucci, who finished 21 of 40 for 180 passing yards, said the playbook was reduced about 25 percent this week.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott again expressed his frustration with turnovers after the game. Also, Elliott made it clear that he does not question offensive coordinator Kellen Moore's play-calling and that DiNucci is "fearless".

ROOKIE'S CAREER DAY

Rookie cornerback Trevon Diggs produced a career day vs. the Eagles. While his performance was far from perfect, getting beaten for two touchdowns, Diggs intercepted Carson Wentz twice, batted down four passes, and lead the team in tackles with seven total. Diggs' potential is encouraging. The rookie can feel the difference in his development.

After Dallas' best defensive performance of the season, in which it forced four turnovers, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence felt the team showed a better backbone. Interestingly, he pointed to a better understanding of the coaches as one reason there was improvement this week

Looking for a bright side heading into next week's matchup against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers? The Cowboys are currently positioned to have a top-six pick in April's NFL Draft.