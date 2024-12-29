What time do Dallas Cowboys play Eagles in NFL Week 17?
Only two games remain in the 2024-25 NFL season for the Dallas Cowboys after being mathematically eliminated from the postseason.
While the team fell short of expectations after a year full of injuries to several star players at key positions, the team still has an opportunity to finish the season with a winning record.
But, it all rests on beating the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles.
MORE: Cowboys add 3 players from practice squad ahead of Week 17 vs. Eagles
Dallas heads to the City of Brotherly Love in Week 17 to face the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, entering the game as a heavy underdog.
Originally, the game was scheduled to take place in the late-afternoon slate of games on Sunday, but the league made the call to flex the NFC East showdown to a different time slot.
Dallas vs. Philadelphia will now take place at 1:00 p,m. ET on FOX. The game will be called by Joe Davis and Greg Olsen, with Pam Oliver reporting from the sideline.
Get your popcorn ready.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys vs. Eagles: 3 keys to victory for NFL Week 17
Cowboys' final injury report for Week 17 vs. Eagles: 3 players ruled out
Cowboys 3-round mock draft: Dallas stockpiles offensive firepower
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Megan McElaney gets special honor
NFC East Power Rankings after Week 16: Cowboys can play spoiler