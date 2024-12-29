Cowboys Country

What time do Dallas Cowboys play Eagles in NFL Week 17?

The Dallas Cowboys hit the road to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the NFL season, but the game has been flexed out of its originally scheduled slot.

Only two games remain in the 2024-25 NFL season for the Dallas Cowboys after being mathematically eliminated from the postseason.

While the team fell short of expectations after a year full of injuries to several star players at key positions, the team still has an opportunity to finish the season with a winning record.

But, it all rests on beating the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles.

Dallas heads to the City of Brotherly Love in Week 17 to face the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, entering the game as a heavy underdog.

Originally, the game was scheduled to take place in the late-afternoon slate of games on Sunday, but the league made the call to flex the NFC East showdown to a different time slot.

Dallas vs. Philadelphia will now take place at 1:00 p,m. ET on FOX. The game will be called by Joe Davis and Greg Olsen, with Pam Oliver reporting from the sideline.

