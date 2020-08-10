FRISCO - The news of a change in the way agent Todd France does his business will not necessarily result in a change in the way Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott will do his, two sources close to the situation tell CowboysSI.com.

Last week, as first reported here, CAA and France - Prescott’s agent - “mutually agreed to part ways.” Some in Cowboys Nation in particular wonder if the breakup is the result of France’s inability to team with the Cowboys to negotiate a new contract for Prescott.

However, one source tells us that the breakup is simply the result of France’s contract with CAA expiring, and with the two sides failing to come up with their own new agreement. Furthermore, a second source tells us there is at this time no indication that Prescott is leaving France (though many NFL player/agent relationships tend to be “fluid.”)

Additionally. a Cowboys staffer tells us the club remains under the assumption that France - one of the NFL’s most prominent and powerful agents - continues to be listed as Prescott’s representative.

For all we know, France and Prescott were on the same page when it came to declining Dallas’ five-year offer worth about $35 million APY to instead play the 2020 NFL season on the franchise tag of $31.409 million. And while Dak did once change representation before (dumping Jeff Guerriero in 2018 in favor of France), until further notice, the principals in next season’s negotiations remain the same - just minus CAA.