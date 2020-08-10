CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

What France/CAA Agent Change Means To Dak & Cowboys

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The news of a change in the way agent Todd France does his business will not necessarily result in a change in the way Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott will do his, two sources close to the situation tell CowboysSI.com.

Last week, as first reported here, CAA and France - Prescott’s agent - “mutually agreed to part ways.” Some in Cowboys Nation in particular wonder if the breakup is the result of France’s inability to team with the Cowboys to negotiate a new contract for Prescott.

However, one source tells us that the breakup is simply the result of France’s contract with CAA expiring, and with the two sides failing to come up with their own new agreement. Furthermore, a second source tells us there is at this time no indication that Prescott is leaving France (though many NFL player/agent relationships tend to be “fluid.”)

READ MORE: McCarthy Touts Dak As 'Upbeat And Driven'

Additionally. a Cowboys staffer tells us the club remains under the assumption that France - one of the NFL’s most prominent and powerful agents - continues to be listed as Prescott’s representative.

For all we know, France and Prescott were on the same page when it came to declining Dallas’ five-year offer worth about $35 million APY to instead play the 2020 NFL season on the franchise tag of $31.409 million. And while Dak did once change representation before (dumping Jeff Guerriero in 2018 in favor of France), until further notice, the principals in next season’s negotiations remain the same - just minus CAA.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys 1st & 10: 'Uncharted Territory' For Future Of NFL Draft

As college football heads toward near-complete cancellation, the Cowboys' scouting process could get ... tricky - Cowboys 1st & 10: 'Uncharted Territory' For Future Of NFL Draft

Matthew Postins

Dear Dallas Cowboys and NFL: Climb Inside A 'Bubble'

With the early COVID-19 returns in, the Dallas Cowboys and NFL need to climb inside their own 'bubbles'

Matthew Postins

Whitt's End: Cowboys Cheerleaders Bubble & COVID In The Broadcast Booth

Whitt's End: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Bubble, COVID In The Broadcast Booth & The Hall Of Fame Game That Isn't - DFW Sports Notebook

Richie Whitt

by

Kat.ailshire10

Dallas Cowboys Camp: Coach McCarthy Q-&-A - QB Dak Prescott Is 'Upbeat And Driven'

Dallas Cowboys Camp: Coach McCarthy Q-&-A - QB Dak Prescott Is 'Upbeat And Driven'

Mike Fisher

Peterson's Washington Goal: To Pass 'The GOAT' - Cowboys Legend Emmitt Smith

Adrian Peterson's Washington Goal: To Pass 'The GOAT' - Dallas Cowboys Legend Emmitt Smith

Mike Fisher

Dallas Cowboys Camp: Vander Esch Neck Recovery: 'I Feel Amazing; I'm Over It'

Cowboys Camp: Dallas LB Vander Esch Says Regarding His Neck Surgery: 'I Feel Amazing; I'm Over It'

Mike Fisher

by

Cowboys 4ever

Cowboys Gregory: COVID - And ‘The Powers That Be’ - Delaying My NFL Reinstatement

Dallas Cowboys DE Randy Gregory: COVID - And ‘The Powers That Be’ - Are Delaying My NFL Reinstatement

Mike Fisher

by

WareD94

Hooper's Rip - And 'The Three Faces Of Cowboys Icon Jason Witten

Austin Hooper Rips The Iconic Cowboys Ex Tight End, Helping To Reveal 'The Three Faces Of Jason Witten'

Mike Fisher

by

TheBoys

Amari Cooper Confident CeeDee Lamb Destined To Be A Cowboys Star

CeeDee Lamb will make the NFL’s No.1 ranked offense even better in 2020, according to Amari Cooper - And is destined to be a Dallas Cowboys star

BriAmaranthus

Dallas Cowboys Star Dak Prescott Writes To Oklahoma Governor On Behalf Of Death-Row Inmate

Dallas Cowboys Star Dak Prescott Writes To Oklahoma Governor On Behalf Of Death-Row Inmate

Mike Fisher