What will the Cowboys coaching staff look like if team loses in blowout fashion?
It feels inevitable that the Dallas Cowboys will move on from Mike McCarthy at some point this season. McCarthy has no contract after this season, and the all-in sentiment of the 2024 Cowboys is turning more into a when is this over motto.
Without the almost comeback against the Baltimore Ravens, the Cowboys would have three extremely ugly losses on the 2024 resume. However, with defensive injuries still terrorizing the team, a matchup with a high-powered Atlanta Falcons offense could spell doom for this team and its coaching staff.
The Falcons are averaging 24 points per game, and in the last three games, the Cowboys' defense has given up 31 points on average. If Sunday's game goes the way it feels it will, the Cowboys have to make immediate changes to the coaching staff.
MORE: Micah Parsons ruled out this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons
That means McCarthy will get the boot, and coordinators Mike Zimmer and Brian Schottenheimer should also get a strong look at being relieved of their duties. This team was set up for failure before the season began. Now, it will be the coaching staff that takes all the heat.
