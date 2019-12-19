Which Cowboys Got Unfairly Snubbed in NFL Pro Bowl Voting?

FRISCO - Did assorted members of the Dallas Cowboys get screwed out of being Pro Bowl selections? Offensive linemen Zack Martin, Travis Frederick, Tyron Smith, and running back Ezekiel Elliot, got in. Who got left out?

There is an argument to be made that among the biggest Pro Bowl snubs in all the NFL is of quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott is putting up his best-ever numbers, as the former fourth round pick is completing 65.5 percent of his passes for 4,334 yards, a career-high 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Dak also added 235 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

But with every "snub'' comes an argument in favor of the honoree. The NFC Pro Bowl roster includes Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks, Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints and Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers. It's hard to argue about their merits.

Same with right tackle La'el Collins, receiver Amari Cooper and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence. Here inside The Star, the Cowboys can make good arguments for them and others.

But the fact is, while a team like the high-flying Baltimore Ravens had a league-high 12 honorees, the Cowboys - especially during the last few weeks, when voting was most intense, have been up and down. Dallas is 7-7, hardly the foundation upon which to build arguments about individual performances.

How to smooth the ruffled feathers from the snubs? Win this week in Philly, win the NFC East and prove the critics wrong in the NFL Playoffs.