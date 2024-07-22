Which Dallas Cowboys running back will breakout in 2024?
Who else remembers the last time the Dallas Cowboys entered a season with uncertainties about their backfield?
Over the years, Dallas has seen plenty of success and breakout stars running the football, with names like Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith, and league-leading rushers such as DeMarco Murray and Ezekiel Elliott.
The 2024 version of the Dallas Cowboys saw last year's starter, Tony Pollard, sign with the Tennessee Titans in free agency. The team will now feature the return of Ezekiel Elliott, who spent the first seven years of his career in Dallas and was in New England last season.
While Elliott may once again be the featured back, Sportsline predicts that fifth-year back Rico Dowdle will be the Cowboys' breakout running back in 2024.
Dowdle is gearing up for his 5th season with the Cowboys after re-signing with the team in free agency. In 2023, Dowdle enjoyed the most productive season of his career, rushing for 361 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 89 carries.
In his previous season with the Patriots, Elliott's average yards per carry was 3.5, while in his final year with Dallas in 2022, he managed 3.8 yards per carry. However, over the past four seasons, he has only exceeded 1,000 rushing yards once.
As Elliott turns 29 and experiences a decline in production, being signed to just a one-year deal, the 26-year-old Dowdle could seize the opportunity and take advantage of more reps. The future of the backfield remains up for grabs, making it an opportune time for the former UDFA out of South Carolina to step up.