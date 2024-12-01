Which NFC teams the Cowboys need to win to improve playoff chances in Week 13
The Dallas Cowboys did their part this week to keep their playoff hopes alive with a Thanksgiving victory over the New York Giants.
Sitting at 5-7, the Cowboys will need to continue winning and hope for some luck from other wild card contenders to get back into the playoff race.
According to RJ Ochoa on X, Cowboys fans should be rooting for the following outcomes during the Week 13 Sunday slate.
Interestingly, the playoff rooting guide aligns with the strategy for securing a higher draft pick.
Wins by the Jets, Titans, Panthers, and Saints would simultaneously enhance the Cowboys' playoff hopes while also improving their chance at a higher draft pick.
