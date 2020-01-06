CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

While Cowboys Say 'Goodbye' to Garrett, Dez Bryant - With 'No Sympathy' - Says 'Good Riddance'

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys spent Sunday evening saying "goodbye'' to head coach Jason Garrett. Former Cowboys star receiver used the same moment to say "good riddance.''

"I don’t have no sympathy for coach Garrett losing his job,'' Bryant tweeted on Sunday, shortly after the news of the Cowboys' decision was made official. "The Cowboys just became real contenders.''

During Bryant's eight years with Dallas, he and Garrett experienced success together. But in the spring of 2018, the Cowboys released the Pro Bowler ... and since then, Bryant has put the organization and especially the coach on blast.

The Cowboys said the team “would not seek a new agreement on a contract extension” with Garrett, a gentle way for owner Jerry Jones to split with the coach - who has a contract that expires this month - without the nastiness of a firing.

“He is, and always will remain, a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys family, and his contributions to the organization are greatly appreciated.” Jones said of Garrett. “Jason Garrett’s legacy with the Dallas Cowboys will always be that of someone who strived for greatness every day that he walked through the door, and as someone who instilled the virtues of enthusiasm, hard work and appreciation for the profession in all of the men who played with him and for him.''

Appreciation? All of them? Apparently not.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What New Head Coach Will Mean to Cowboys Commitment To 2020 Signings of Dak and Amari

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Is Committed To the 2020 Signings of Free-Agent Stars Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper - But The New Had Coach Should Have A Say

Seven Coaches the Cowboys Shouldn't Hire, Including McCarthy and Urban Meyer

Matthew Postins

OPINION: The head-coaching search is on in Dallas. Here are seven names that I do not want leading the Cowboys into 2020, a List Led by Urban Meyer

Garrett Gone: Cowboys Part Ways With Long-Time Head Coach

Mike Fisher

After Two Meetings With the Jones Family, It's Pretty Much Official: Jason Garrett is Gone as the Dallas Cowboys Part Ways With Their Long-Time Head Coach

As Garrett 'Packs Up His Office,' Cowboys Interview McCarthy

Mike Fisher

The Cowboys will interview Jason Garrett's potential replacement Mike McCarthy on Saturday.

With Garrett Gone and Saints Out, Yes, The Cowboys Should Call Coach Sean Payton

Mike Fisher

Changes Came Quickly in the NFL On Sunday, and With Jason Garrett Gone and the Saints Out of the Playoffs, Yes, The Cowboys Should Call Coach Sean Payton

Breaking: Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Speaks On The Garrett Goodbye - And Jason's 'Legacy'

Mike Fisher

Breaking News From Frisco as Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Speaks On The Garrett Goodbye - And Jason's 'Legacy' as a Coach and More

Cowboys Sources: The 4 Reasons for the Coach Marvin Lewis Interview

Mike Fisher

As The Head Coach Jason Garrett Era Ends in Dallas, Cowboys Sources Walk Us Through The Four Reasons for the Coach Marvin Lewis Interview

Cowboys 1st & 10: OL needs, Garrett saga and Top 10 Stories From The Star

Matthew Postins

In this edition of Cowboys 1st & 10 we start to break down, position-by-position, 2020 NFL Draft needs, along with everything you need to know as the offseason begins. The Top 10 Dallas Stories are Here

Sleepover: Coach Mike McCarthy's Cowboys Interview Spans Two Days

Mike Fisher

Coach Mike McCarthy's Cowboys Interview Spans Two Days As Dallas Conducts A Sleepover While Jason Garrett Hangs On

Suggestion that Jason Garrett is 'Begging' To Stay With Cowboys Is a 'Cheap Shot'

Mike Fisher

There Are Plenty of Reasons to Rip Dallas' Outgoing Coach. But a Suggestion that Jason Garrett is 'Begging' To Stay With the Cowboys? That Is a 'Cheap Shot'