While Cowboys Say 'Goodbye' to Garrett, Dez Bryant - With 'No Sympathy' - Says 'Good Riddance'

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys spent Sunday evening saying "goodbye'' to head coach Jason Garrett. Former Cowboys star receiver used the same moment to say "good riddance.''

"I don’t have no sympathy for coach Garrett losing his job,'' Bryant tweeted on Sunday, shortly after the news of the Cowboys' decision was made official. "The Cowboys just became real contenders.''

During Bryant's eight years with Dallas, he and Garrett experienced success together. But in the spring of 2018, the Cowboys released the Pro Bowler ... and since then, Bryant has put the organization and especially the coach on blast.

The Cowboys said the team “would not seek a new agreement on a contract extension” with Garrett, a gentle way for owner Jerry Jones to split with the coach - who has a contract that expires this month - without the nastiness of a firing.

“He is, and always will remain, a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys family, and his contributions to the organization are greatly appreciated.” Jones said of Garrett. “Jason Garrett’s legacy with the Dallas Cowboys will always be that of someone who strived for greatness every day that he walked through the door, and as someone who instilled the virtues of enthusiasm, hard work and appreciation for the profession in all of the men who played with him and for him.''

Appreciation? All of them? Apparently not.