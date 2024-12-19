Who deserves the most credit for Dallas Cowboys' improved run-game?
The Dallas Cowboys have won three of their last four games convincingly and may just be saving the careers of the coaching staff. The recent success has been driven by an effective running game and aggressive defense.
Over the last four games, the Cowboys are averaging 145 yards per game on the ground and have increased their yardage in each game.
This improvement comes as somewhat of a shock, considering the Cowboys were one of the worst running teams in the league before the recent stretch.
Several factors have contributed to the Cowboys' improved rushing attack.
The addition of Brock Hoffman to the lineup, Rico Dowdle's increased role, and adjustments to the offensive scheme have all played a part.
However, the primary reason behind the Cowboys' rushing success has been their relatively easy schedule over the last four games.
Over the last four games, the Dallas Cowboys played the Washington Commanders, who rank 25th in rushing yards allowed, the New York Giants who rank 31st, the Cincinnati Bengals who rank 20th, and the Carolina Panthers who rank 32nd.
While the Cowboys' rushing yards during this stretch have been impressive, this doesn't necessarily mean they've solved their running issues. The team has significantly benefited from facing some of the worst run defenses in the league.
Time will tell if the hot streak can continue.
