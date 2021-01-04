Who Do Cowboys Play On 2021 NFL Schedule?

The Dallas Cowboys Turn The Page And Now Know Their 2021 NFL Schedule Opponents

FRISCO - In a normal year, we would now know the exact identity of the opponents on the Dallas Cowboys' 2021 NFL season schedule. But nothing is quite normal anymore ...

And this change isn't even about COVID.

The league is closing in on the idea of adding a 17th game to its schedule next season. Amid speculation that that game, for Dallas, would pit the Cowboys against the New England Patriots (the third-place team in the AFC East against the third-place team in the NFC East), we do at least know the identity and locations of the other 16 games.

To wit, all the while aware of the plan to expand to a 17-game regular-season schedule, the 16 games the Cowboys will be scheduled to play in 2021:

Home at AT&T Stadium: The Washington Football Team, the New York Giants, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Denver Broncos, the Arizona Cardinals, the Atlanta Falcons, the Carolina Panthers and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Away: Washington, the Giants, the Eagles, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Los Angeles Chargers, the Kansas City Chiefs, the New Orleans Saints and the Minnesota Vikings.

There are a great many unknowns for the Dallas Cowboys moving forward. Yes, the No. 10 slot in the NFL Draft is locked in, and yes, negotiations with QB Dak Prescott can begin now. But otherwise? As with any 6-10 team, owner Jerry Jones and the Cowboys need to take a hard look in the mirror at what they really can learn about themselves.

In the meantime, at least we known their schedule. Kinda.