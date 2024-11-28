Who will the Dallas Cowboys be without for Thanksgiving game?
The Dallas Cowboys have been one of the more unlucky teams in the league when it comes to injuries this season. Quarterback Dak Prescott is already out for the season with a hamstring injury, and the defense has dealt with so many injuries that it's almost hard to keep track.
So, playing on a short week this week, it is no surprise the Cowboys will once again be short-handed. Two key players from the offense will be on the sidelines for the big holiday game.
Tight end Jake Ferguson and guard Zack Martin have already been ruled out for the matchup against the New York Giants. Martin went down in the team's Monday night loss to the Houston Texans two weeks ago with an ankle issue, while Ferguson is now battling a concussion.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' injury report for Thanksgiving showdown with Giants
Given how unfortunate the Cowboys have been this year with injuries, having two guys out compared to what it could be, is a positive the fanbase can build on. However, not having Martin or Ferguson on the field Thursday will be a massive loss.
