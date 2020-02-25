Cowboys SI
Who's Looking at Dez Bryant? Michael Jordan, Drake ... And The Cowboys

Mike Fisher

Friday was a good day for former - and maybe once again? - Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant.

Via his Facebook page, Bryant chronicled his day, a highlight in his comeback tour after two years away from the NFL. Wrote Dez:

*"Worked out with the Super Bowl MVP -Patrick Mahomes this morning.''

*"Drake sent me some champagne 🍾.''

*"My agent spoke some good news to me today.''

*"Michael Jordan just texted me.''

Well ... that's a good day.

Bryant, 31, exited the NFL two years ago when the Cowboys released him and then saw a first comeback attempt foiled that winter when he ruptured an Achilles on the second day of working with his new team, the New Orleans Saints. He's talked very openly about getting his mind and his body right, telling CowboysSI.com, "I'm 100-percent serious about this. And I'd know my role. I really think I can help the Cowboys offense.''

And the Cowboys' on-the-record and for-attribution answer to the question about a Dez return to Dallas?

"We’ll go over that as a staff as we move forward,'' Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said on Monday from the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, via Jane Slater. "Obviously our focus has been our own guys and guys we had here last year. As we start to expand the web, we will look at things like that.”

As Bryant himself told us after he and Jones recently exchanged text messages, the Cowboys seem receptive to at least considering the notion. Back to his Facebook page:

"My reasons for not worrying about no dumb stuff ... I’m all for right and I plan on it staying that way for now on. I have to protect and continue to acknowledge the blessings God's giving me. This how my day is going.. I speak positive in the universe. God's trying to show me something.''

