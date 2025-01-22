Why Brian Schottenheimer as HC might not be worst move for Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys have kicked off their coaching search with a list of intriguing—and somewhat surprising—head coaching candidates.
So far, they’ve interviewed four potential candidates, including Robert Saleh, Leslie Frazier, Kellen Moore, and Brian Schottenheimer. However, the candidate generating the most buzz—and not in a positive way—is Schottenheimer.
His lack of head coaching experience and underwhelming resume, especially when compared to some of the high-profile, "sexy" names Cowboys fans are hoping for, like Deion Sanders, has sparked widespread backlash.
The fanbase seems largely unified in their opposition to Schottenheimer, with many believing his lack of experience at the top level of coaching presents a risky move for a fanbase with Super Bowl aspirations.
While it may not please the fanbase, hiring Brian Schottenheimer wouldn’t be the worst move for the Cowboys.
With 14 years of experience as an offensive coordinator and many more years as a quarterbacks coach, Schottenheimer has helped develop several successful offenses and quarterbacks, most notably with the Chargers as quarterbacks coach from 2002-2005, where he helped develop both Philip Rivers and Drew Brees.
From 2018-2020, he served as the offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks, overseeing Russell Wilson's best three-year stretch as a quarterback.
Schottenheimer’s focus on a balanced run and play-action attack aligns perfectly with the evolving trends in the NFL, with teams like the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles finding success through similar offensive philosophies.
Schottenheimer has also accomplished something the Cowboys haven't in recent years: reaching a conference championship. As the offensive coordinator for the New York Jets, Schottenheimer helped lead the team to back-to-back AFC Championship appearances in 2010 and 2011.
His familiarity with Dak Prescott and existing relationships within the Cowboys' roster would ease the transition, allowing him to fine-tune Prescott's game and avoid the franchise signal-caller being forced to learn new verbiage.
Schottenheimer has been mentored by renowned coaches like Pete Carroll, Rex Ryan, and Mike McCarthy, equipping him with leadership skills and insight on how to run a franchise successfully.
This experience puts Schottenheimer in a position as a strong candidate to lead the Cowboys, and with insight coaching alongside some of the league's best, Schottenheimer could help the team get back on track.
