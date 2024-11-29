Cowboys Country

Why DeMarvion Overshown can't wear jersey number 0 with Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys fans were reminded of the ridiculous reason star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was not allowed to wear jersey number 0 in Big D.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown intercepts a pass and returns it for a touchdown during the second quarter against the New York Giants.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown intercepts a pass and returns it for a touchdown during the second quarter against the New York Giants. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
In this story:

DeMarvion Overshown is showing out in the Dallas Cowboys' Thanksgiving game against the New York Giants.

The former Texas Longhorns star had the play of the game with an interception return for a touchdown, while also recovering a fumble.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving halftime show gets saved by surprise appearance

During Overshown's Thanksgiving showcase, Cowboys fans were reminded of a ridiculous story involving the linebacker when selecting a jersey number.

MORE: Dak Prescott roasted during Thanksgiving game for unusual hydration method

Overshown was hoping to wear jersey No. 0 like he did with the Longhorns, but Jerry Jones would not allow it.

The reason? The jersey No. 0 belongs to the team mascot Rowdy. Seriously.

Ultimately, Overshown went with No. 13 in Dallas and he hasn't missed a beat.

This season, Overshown has recorded 47 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, one interception, and a touchdown.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

5 winners & 2 losers in Cowboys' Week 12 shocker against Commanders

4 takeaways from Cowboys' heart-stopping win vs. Commanders

Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Commanders Week 12

CBS Sports pitches one hilarious idea involving Cowboys and Daniel Jones

Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News