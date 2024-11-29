Why DeMarvion Overshown can't wear jersey number 0 with Dallas Cowboys
DeMarvion Overshown is showing out in the Dallas Cowboys' Thanksgiving game against the New York Giants.
The former Texas Longhorns star had the play of the game with an interception return for a touchdown, while also recovering a fumble.
During Overshown's Thanksgiving showcase, Cowboys fans were reminded of a ridiculous story involving the linebacker when selecting a jersey number.
Overshown was hoping to wear jersey No. 0 like he did with the Longhorns, but Jerry Jones would not allow it.
The reason? The jersey No. 0 belongs to the team mascot Rowdy. Seriously.
Ultimately, Overshown went with No. 13 in Dallas and he hasn't missed a beat.
This season, Overshown has recorded 47 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, one interception, and a touchdown.
