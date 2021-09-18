Will ‘America’s Team’ Feel at Home at Chargers?

Sure to flood through the turnstiles? Fans of the “California Cowboys.”

FRISCO - One of the reasons the Dallas Cowboys are said to “travel well” - meaning the fans of “America’s Team” show up in visiting stadiums - is because in many cases, Cowboys fans don’t have to travel at all.

“America’s Team, we have fans globally and especially in LA,” noted linebacker Jaylon Smith. “So we’re looking forward to having our fans out and doing whatever it takes to get a victory.”

Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers in the brand-new SoFi Stadium will give true Chargers fans a chance to defy the claims.

But the fact is, the Chargers - formerly of San Diego, of course - do not yet have the gigantic footprint in Southern California that the Cowboys own.

Which is just the way Cowboys owner Jerry Jones planned it.

Jones was instrumental in the NFL’s return to L.A. and also a key player in the new stadium. The Cowboys’ ties to the Southern California area spring in part from the Dallas-based squad traveling to the area for training camp (once upon a time, to Thousand Oaks, now to Oxnard).

It also so happens that Jones, so closely identified to Texas and Arkansas, was actually born in Los Angeles.

LA’s SoFi Stadium was officially opened last year, but COVID prevented Chargers fans from attending … until Sunday’s NFL Week 2.

But also sure to flood through the turnstiles? Fans of the “California Cowboys.”

Jaylon Smith said he expects an “electric” atmosphere for the 3:25 p.m. CT game. At 0-1, the Cowboys could use the sort of electricity that makes them feel right at home.

READ MORE: Can Dallas D Contain QB Justin Herbert? Cowboys vs. Chargers GAMEDAY