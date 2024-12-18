Will the Buccaneers be without Baker Mayfield vs. Cowboys?
The Dallas Cowboys have a massive challenge ahead of them when they meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night.
The Buccaneers have been one of the hottest teams in the league, led by quarterback Baker Mayfield.
However, on Wednesday, the injury report for the Cowboys opponent had a glaring name on the list. It appears that Mayfield did not practice due to a knee injury.
MORE: Cowboys vs. Buccaneers Week 16 injury report: Several key players on list
The severity of the injury is unknown at the moment. However, for Mayfield to have missed practice, it is still cause for concern.
If Mayfield were to miss Sunday night's game, it would change the entire complexion of the meeting and put the Buccaneers in a tough spot offensively.
The Buccaneers currently have the fourth-best passing attack, the fourth-best rushing attack, and the third-best yards-per-game average.
Being without Mayfield means the team would have to rely a lot more on the run game against a Cowboys team that has struggled to stop the run all season.
We will keep you updated with the latest injury news regarding the Cowboys and Buccaneers as fans anxiously await the primetime matchup.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFC East power rankings ahead of Week 16 of 2024 NFL season
Cowboys' Jerry Jones 'wins highest dishonor' from Texas magazine
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order entering Week 16: Where do Cowboys stand?
Dallas Cowboys land familiar face In new 2025 NFL Mock Draft
Dallas Cowboys coach addresses Cooper Rush's concerning fumblitis