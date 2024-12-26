Will CeeDee Lamb play vs. Eagles in Week 17? Cowboys WR misses practice
The Dallas Cowboys are ramping up preparations for the penultimate week of the 2024-25 NFL season where they will head to the northeast to take on the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles.
A Dallas win would prevent the Eagles from locking up the NFC East title, but Philly could still earn the crown if the Washington Commanders stumble against the Atlanta Falcons later in the day in primetime.
But, if Dallas wants to take things out of the Eagles' hands, they may have to do so without their top offensive threat.
CeeDee Lamb was not present during the media’s viewing period of practice on Thursday.
Lamb has been dealing with a shoulder issue all season, but is still third in the league in receiving yards with 1,194 yards and six touchdowns on 101 receptions.
Lamb was also listed as a "DNP" on Wednesday's practice report.
The Cowboys and Eagles are set to kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX. The game will be called by Joe Davis and Greg Olsen, with Pam Oliver reporting from the sideline.
