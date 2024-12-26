Cowboys Country

Will CeeDee Lamb play vs. Eagles in Week 17? Cowboys WR misses practice

Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was absent from the team's Thursday practice which raises questions for his avialability against the Eagles.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb runs after catching a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb runs after catching a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys are ramping up preparations for the penultimate week of the 2024-25 NFL season where they will head to the northeast to take on the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles.

A Dallas win would prevent the Eagles from locking up the NFC East title, but Philly could still earn the crown if the Washington Commanders stumble against the Atlanta Falcons later in the day in primetime.

But, if Dallas wants to take things out of the Eagles' hands, they may have to do so without their top offensive threat.

CeeDee Lamb was not present during the media’s viewing period of practice on Thursday.

Lamb has been dealing with a shoulder issue all season, but is still third in the league in receiving yards with 1,194 yards and six touchdowns on 101 receptions.

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb catches a pass against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Lamb was also listed as a "DNP" on Wednesday's practice report.

The Cowboys and Eagles are set to kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX. The game will be called by Joe Davis and Greg Olsen, with Pam Oliver reporting from the sideline.

