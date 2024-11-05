Will CeeDee Lamb play vs Eagles? Cowboys' Mike McCarthy sounds off
The injury bug continues to plague the Dallas Cowboys.
During the team's loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon, star quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb suffered injuries. Both men signed record-setting, blockbuster deals before the start of the 2024-25 NFL season.
Prescott will miss multiple weeks with a hamstring injury, while Lamb's timeline for recovery has not been determined.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb injury update: Dallas Cowboys WR's shoulder injury revealed
Lamb is considered day-to-day with his injury and Cowboys Nation will learn more about his status by the middle of the week.
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, meanwhile, seems to believe Lamb will be ready to go on Sunday against the division rival Philadelphia Eagles.
"Knowing CeeDee, I don’t see him not playing but that’s why you do the testing," McCarthy told the media, per Todd Archer of ESPN.
That has to be music to Cowboys fans' ears, because losing your star pass catcher and quarterback is a recipe for failure. Dallas' season has already been a dumpster fire, so any good news is welcome.
This season, Lamb is tied for fifth in the NFL with 53 receptions and ranks fourth in the league with 660 yards. He has found the endzone four times.
On the ground, Lamb has carried the ball 10 times for 52 yards.
The Cowboys and Eagles are set to kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 10, at AT&T Stadium. The game will air live on CBS.
