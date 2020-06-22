CowboyMaven
Will Dak Prescott Signing Tender Ease Cowboys 'Hard Feelings'?

BriAmaranthus

DALLAS – Dallas (and, as this is "America's Team,'' the entire country) is on Dak Prescott Watch. Will the uber-publicized negotiations between the Cowboys and Prescott come to fruition with a long-term deal?

“I still think it gets done. I still think the Cowboys cave, for lack of a better phrase, and give Prescott the four-year deal,” said Sports Illustrated reporter Mike Fisher.

As CowboysSi.com was first to report, Dallas is currently offering a five-year contract at $35 million APY, with Prescott's side preferring a shorter four-year agreement. July 15 is the deadline to come to terms on an agreement on a multi-year contract extension. Either way, even if he plays on the franchise tag - and he signed that tag tender of $31.409 million on Monday - Prescott will become the highest-paid player in Cowboys franchise history.

Due to the “extended period of time” of the contract talks, do hard feelings exist between either sides?

Maybe the sports shutdown has subtracted from the emotions of the negotiations. Players have been participating in virtual workouts and haven’t been at the practice facility, yet.

“As we speak, thanks to COVID-19, there isn’t a minicamp going on right now here at The Star,” Fisher said. “So, there isn’t a physical absence of your team leader (Prescott). Had there been a minicamp, and Prescott not be there, now we’ve got emotions stirred up. Now, we’ve got guys in the locker room looking around and wondering. They have avoided that.”

“I still think that they will avoid the ultimate in emotional breakdown, when things don’t happen right, and they have until July 15 to do that.”

A look at another contract situation in Jamal Adams and the Jets, where there are social media jabs and comments being thrown around… Whatever animosity might exist behind the scenes here, the Cowboys and Prescott are keeping it civil as far as the public knows. (Which isn't exactly the case with Adams.)

Feelings aside, the clock is clicking for the game of contract chess between the Joneses and the two-time Pro Bowler and two-time NFC East champion. And we are all watching.

