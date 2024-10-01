Will the Dallas Cowboys be buyers or sellers at NFL trade deadline?
The Dallas Cowboys have a massive matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5. The Steelers are off to a hot 3-1 start, whereas the Cowboys are looking to continue to build momentum to get over the 2-2 hump.
However, this game is more than a win or loss for the Cowboys.
Conversations about how the Cowboys can bolster their roster have already started.
MORE: 4 key takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' September performance
With DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons expected to miss time, many fans believe that trading for those positions would make the most sense.
But a loss against the Steelers could change that idea completely.
A loss puts the Cowboys at 2-3, with matchups against the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers to follow. It has been said so often that it should become a drinking game, but the Dallas front office continues to say they are all-in on this season.
But would a team potentially looking at 2-5 be in the market to buy?
A lot is riding on the Cowboys-Steelers game. Losing that game could make the front office believe it may be time to sell in order to afford future impact players.
