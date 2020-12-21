HomeNewsPodcasts
Search

Will Cowboys Have More Than Zero Pro Bowlers?

With The NFL Voting Coming In, Will The 2020 Dallas Cowboys Have More Than Zero Pro Bowlers?
Author:
Publish date:

FRISCO - Only twice in the history of the Dallas Cowboys have their players not been voted into the NFL's Pro Bowl.

This year comes a threat of a third such occurrence.

The voting results are due to be announced shortly, and speaking of "short,''' much of the reason Dallas won't come close to approaching the honored glory of previous years - remember that collectively, the Cowboys' summer roster boasted 14 guys with Pro Bowl resumes - is injury.

If he wasn't on injured reserve, Pro Bowl regular Zack Martin, maybe the best guard of his era, would be in; He’s been voted in every year since entering the league in 2014.

The same argument can be made for Martin's linemate Tyron Smith, but he went to IR early in the season.

QB Dak Prescott has a Pro Bowl history ... but his 2020 season was history when early on he was lost for the year due to a nasty ankle injury and ensuing surgery.

READ MORE: Could Dallas Cowboys Trade 'Our Best Player' Ezekiel Elliott To Jets?

Running back Ezekiel Elliott, another perennial, isn't having a stellar year. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence has been voted in before, and is playing well for 5-9 Dallas, but doesn't have flashy numbers. Fellow end Aldon Smith does have some sacks, and linebackers Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith have been in the Pro Bowl before but there's not much of an argument to be made for them.

That pretty much leaves receiver Amari Cooper. 

Amari Cooper is another perennial, and his individual numbers are there. But his team's low victory total (remember, most of the voting was done before Dallas' recent modest win streak, the team's first of the year) might hurt his chances.

Oh, and we've be remiss to not mention LP Ladouceur, Dallas' long-time perfect long-snapper.

The Pro Bowl isn't what it once was, in terms of glamor. And that makes all of this a match. Because the Dallas Cowboys, individually and as a team, aren't what they once were, either.

amari pro bowl
News

Will Cowboys Have More Than Zero Pro Bowlers?

jerry jones christmas
News

Jerry Says It’s Good To Be Alive’ - Locked on Cowboys

Zeke_out_was_a_surprise_1-5fe0c079cb5525537ae9bb63_Dec_21_2020_15_35_43
News

Cowboys' Pollard Threat To Zeke? 'I'm Not Shutting It Down'

cNLXahym
News

Cowboys Ex Dez Scores, Throws Up X, Voices Ravens 'Love'

pollard niners
News

Cowboys Playoff Hopes? 'We Want To See This Through,' Says Anti-Tanking McCarthy

aldon niners getty
News

Dallas Cowboys Pick On Someone Their Own Size: 10 'Whitty' Observations From Win Over Niners

pollard niners 2
News

Cowboys 41, Niners 33: 'The Tony Pollard Game The NFL Didn't Want You To See'

USATSI_13262242
News

Cowboys Safety Xavier Woods Ruled Out, Vander Esch Questionable To Return With Injury

zeke sits
News

BREAKING: Cowboys Inactives - Zeke OUT vs 49ers