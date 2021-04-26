Will Cowboys Let Leighton Vander Esch Go Free?

What is even involved in the debate and the wait for the Cowboys on Vander Esch? Three factors

FRISCO - If you are a Dallas Cowboys follower who lived through the organizational anguish in 2018 over whether to pick up the fifth-year option of Byron Jones, you are not surprised at a similar in-house debate unfolding right now regarding Leighton Vander Esch.

“We’ll be discussing that after the draft,” COO Stephen Jones said on Monday on 105.3 The Fan.

The Cowboys have a week - with May 3 as the deadline - to decide whether they will exercise their option on the linebacker's contract for the 2022 season. Picking up the option would guarantee Vander Esch’s $9.145 million salary.

Given that a) that doesn't seem especially exorbitant and that b) Sean Lee just retired, what is even involved in the debate and the wait? Three factors:

1) Vander Esch suggests he's better than ever following neck surgery. But his injury history is a concern. Not that Dallas can do anything about it, or learn any more, in the next week, but ... there is cause for pause.

2) "Discussing after the draft'' seems like a fairly specific reference to the idea that if Dallas uses a premium pick on a linebacker - a trade-back? Penn State's Micah Parsons? Tulsa's Zaven Collins? - LVE might suddenly less of a priority.

3) "Deadlines Make Deals.'' The Jerry Jones-led organization simply lives by this credo. It sometimes causes frustration for the public, sometimes causes issues with signings (see: "Prescott, Dak''), but mostly does not alter much about the decision.

So it will be with Vander Esch’s future. (He could, of course, have his option passed on and remain a Cowboy - though he'd be a free agent next spring and would be free to negotiate anywhere.) In our conversations with Dallas, Vander Esch - the 19th pick of the 2018 draft who has missed 13 games due to injuries in the last two seasons - seems very much in the Cowboys' long-term plans. But that doesn't have to be decided for another week. So, it likely won't be.

