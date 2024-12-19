Cowboys Country

Will Cowboys rookie center Cooper Beebe play in Week 16?

Cooper Beebe missed the Dallas Cowboys game against the Carolina Panthers due to a concussion.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys center Cooper Beebe
Dallas Cowboys center Cooper Beebe / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys were without their starting center this past weekend with Cooper Beebe dealing with a concussion. The rookie was injured during their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football in Week 14.

There wasn’t enough time for him to clear the protocol, which meant Brock Hoffman would take over at center and T.J. Bass handled the right guard spot. That worked out well, with Hoffman performing admirably — although he did lose his voice from trash talking.

Now, the lineup will shift again with Beebe clearing the concussion protocol, paving the way for him to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16.

Beebe has been one of the more consistent offensive linemen on the roster, and has been well worth the third round pick Dallas spent on him this offseason.

Dallas Cowboys
Sep 8, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) lines up behind center Cooper Beebe (56) for the snap during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Dallas is looking for win No. 7 on the season but just their second at home this weekend.

