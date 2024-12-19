Will Cowboys rookie center Cooper Beebe play in Week 16?
The Dallas Cowboys were without their starting center this past weekend with Cooper Beebe dealing with a concussion. The rookie was injured during their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football in Week 14.
There wasn’t enough time for him to clear the protocol, which meant Brock Hoffman would take over at center and T.J. Bass handled the right guard spot. That worked out well, with Hoffman performing admirably — although he did lose his voice from trash talking.
Now, the lineup will shift again with Beebe clearing the concussion protocol, paving the way for him to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16.
Beebe has been one of the more consistent offensive linemen on the roster, and has been well worth the third round pick Dallas spent on him this offseason.
Dallas is looking for win No. 7 on the season but just their second at home this weekend.
