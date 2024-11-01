Will DaRon Bland play for Cowboys in Week 9 vs. Falcons?
Injuries have been the theme for the Dallas Cowboys all year, especially on defense.
One of their top stars, DaRon Bland, was lost before the season began when he suffered a stress fracture in his foot. Bland was recently activated from the IR, but has yet to be cleared.
That remains the case as he’s been ruled out against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9.
Bland joins fellow defender Micah Parson, who will also miss the game in Atlanta.
MORE: Micah Parsons ruled out this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons
In addition to the injuries for Bland and Parsons, Dallas is unsure if Trevon Diggs will suit up. Head coach Mike McCarthy called him a game-time decision but Jerry Jones stated he had a tear in his calf, which sounds rather ominous.
Dallas is sitting at 3-4 with a daunting schedule coming up. Getting through it would be tough with all their stars. Looking at the schedule with their list of injuries makes it feel nearly insurmountable.
