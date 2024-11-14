Will Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud play vs. Cowboys ?
The Dallas Cowboys are looking to end a four-game losing streak in Week 11 against the Houston Texans. They're also trying to secure their first win at home this season — a tough task with the Houston Texans heading to AT&T Stadium.
Houston is 6-4 and while they have a strong roster, they're not unbeatable. They head into the showdown on Monday Night Football on the heels of back-to-back losses.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys officially name new lead running back ahead of Week 11
To make matters worse, quarterback C.J. Stroud popped up on their Thursday injury report. The 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year is dealing with an injury to his throwing hand.
Will C.J. Stroud play against the Cowboys?
For Cowboys fans hoping to see Cooper Rush take on Davis Mills, they might not want to hold their breath. Despite the injury, Stroud was a full participant in practice.
Stroud, who started the season on fire, has struggled over the past four weeks.
He's hopeful the expected return of Nico Collins will help him get back on track. Doing so would be easier if he's at 100 percent, which is why this is a situation worth monitoring even with him being a full participant.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Are the Dallas Cowboys the worst team in the NFL?
Dallas Cowboys 3-round mock draft brings star running back home
Cowboys vs. Texans: 3 keys to victory for Week 11
3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Texans in Week 11