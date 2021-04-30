Will Micah Parsons Steal Jersey No. 11 From Cowboys Vet?

The No. 10 overall pick in the NFL Draft is already making an impact ... with the No. 11 jersey

On Thursday, night, No. 11 on the Dallas Cowboys was Cedrick Wilson Jr.

On Friday, No. 11 seems up for grabs, with first-round draft pick Micah Parsons on he team and with Wilson changing his Twitter bio to include the "#16."

Cedrick Wilson Jr changed his number in his Twitter bio, paving the way for Micah Parsons to wear it.

As of this writing, our Mike Fisher reports that nothing is yet official. In fact, Fish asked Parsons on Friday afternoon about "ongoing negotiations.''

First, Parsons said,

Then, owner Jerry Jones jumped in, with a laugh adding, "What negotiations?''

Wilson, who was drafted by the Cowboys in the 6th round of 2018 NFL Draft, caught 17 passes for a total of 189 yards in the 2020 season as part of the receiving core led by Amari Cooper, Ceedee Lamb and Michael Gallup,

Parsons wore No. 11 at Penn State and told 105.3 The Fan that he intended on keeping his jersey number.

"(The Cowboys) hit me up," he said late Thursday. "I need that 11. They gave me some options and I said ...'I need 11. I'll do whatever it takes."

In previous years, Parsons would've had to change his number due to the stipulations the NFL had about jersey numbers. However, the NFL recently changed its policy, which allows linebackers to wear 1-59 and 90-99.

Jones made it clear to Fish that the organization, not the players, get involved with high-level matters regarding jerseys. So who gets what? This much we know, via a half-joking team source to Fish regarding the rule change in general:

"It's going to be a s--- show.''

