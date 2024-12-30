Will Trey Lance get opportunity in Dallas Cowboys' season finale?
With the Dallas Cowboys already eliminated from playoff contention, the focus for Week 18 against the Washington Commanders will likely shift to evaluating younger players and playing spoiler to their rivals before the start of the 2025 offseason.
During an appearance with Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones was asked about the possibility of giving backup quarterback Trey Lance some more playing time in the season finale.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys vs. Commanders Week 18 kickoff time officially set
"We want to finish strong against Washington," Jones stated. "We'll look at that situation this week and see where we go from there."
Given that the Cowboys have nothing to lose this Sunday with the playoffs out of the picture, it would make sense to see Lance take the field as the starting quarterback or at least play the majority of Sunday's contest.
While quarterback Dak Prescott is the undisputed starter and backup Cooper Rush, who has effectively filled in at times since Prescott's injury in Week 9, evaluating Lance's progress further would be a logical step for Dallas.
The 2021 first-round pick was traded to the Cowboys from the San Francisco 49ers in 2023 in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick, a move that surprised many around the league.
Lance has appeared in only three games this season, most recently during Sunday's 41-7 defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles, where he attempted just one pass on the afternoon and has thrown only seven passes total this season.
