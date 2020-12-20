HomeNewsPodcasts
Win Streak Ahead? Cowboys vs. 49ers GAMEDAY

GAMEDAY: It's NFL Week 15 and the Dallas Cowboys look for their second straight win vs. San Francisco 49ers
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are looking for their second straight win on Sunday (their first winning streak this season) vs. a bandaged San Francisco 49ers team that was just eliminated from NFC West contention.

In the Cowboys' 30-7 win over the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday, quarterback Andy Dalton went 16-for-23 with two touchdown passes and no interceptions against his former team. The Dallas defense also had a solid outing, holding an opponent to under 23 points for the first time since Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams.

[READ: Cowboys Ex Coach Jason Garrett Has COVID]

READ: McCarthy Job Secure; Cowboys Get 'Gratifying Win' Over Bengals]

San Francisco lost to the Washington Football Team last Sunday, without its defense allowing a touchdown. Meanwhile, the offense turned over the ball three times with an interception and fumble returned for touchdowns. It marked the 49ers' second straight loss and fifth in six games. 

San Francisco has been struck by the injury bug as much as the Cowboys have. Receiver Deebo Samuel (hamstring) joined the 49ers injury list and is expected to be out for the remainder of the season. 

RECORDS: Dallas Cowboys (4-9, 2-4 Home) vs. San Francisco 49ers (5-8, 4-2 Away)

ODDS: The Cowboys opened as 2.5-point underdogs, although the line has shifted to 3 points on most gambling websites. The total over/under is 45.5.

TRENDS: San Francisco is 1-4 against the spread (ATS) in its last five games. The total has hit the under in three of San Francisco's last five games. Dallas is 1-5 ATS in the last six games at home.

STAT TO KNOW: Dallas is surrendering an NFL-worst average of 30.8 points per game this season.

GAME TIME: 12 p.m. CT, Sunday, Dec. 20

LOCATION: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

TV/RADIO: CBS, 105.3 The Fan

FINAL WORD: “If the owner ain’t trippin’ we good,” said linebacker Jaylon Smith on the Cowboys getting flexed out of prime time, away from being the Sunday night game on NBC.


USATSI_15090254_168388359_lowres
