With CeeDee, 'WR Group Is Uniquely' Unmatched, Boasts Stephen Jones

FRISCO - It's one thing when the senior members of "The 88 Club'' tout rookie receiver CeeDee Lamb as a worthy new addition - even as a future Hall-of-Fame-level performer.

It's another when Dallas Cowboys COO Stephen Jones echoes those sentiments.

“We feel so good about this football team in general,” Jones said Friday, via the team website, DallasCowboys.com. “But I must say, with jumping on CeeDee Lamb in the first round, that this receiving corps is going to be something else.”

Dallas' receiving corps starring Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup was considered by the club to be so good that selecting another pass-catcher with the 17th overall pick in April's NFL Draft absolutely was not the plan. ... until the University of Oklahoma star Lamb - a top-six player on Will McClay's Big Board - was somehow still available.

Cooper and Gallup each had 1,000-yard seasons in 2019, part of why Dallas averaged a league-best 431.5 yards per game. QB Dak Prescott was No. 2 in the league in passing yards ... and according to Jones, has already put in work with his targets this offseason.

"I know has thrown with them in the offseason with CeeDee, with Michael Gallup and [Amari] Cooper and the rest of the crew," Jones said. "I think it's a very unique receiving corps. I don't think we've seen anything like it."

At OU, Lamb over the course of a three-year run with the Oklahoma Sooners as he amassed 3,292 receiving yards on 173 receptions with 32 touchdowns. The Cowboys are expected to make three-reciever sets the norm under new coach Mike McCarthy.

"Our fans haven't seen anything like it in terms of the depth that we have," Jones boasted, "and the weapons that these three guys represent."