CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

With Garrett Gone and Saints Out, Yes, The Cowboys Should Call Coach Sean Payton

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is aware of my simple advice to him - presumptuous as it is - regarding his coaching search to replace the exiled Jason Garrett. It goes something like this:

"Mr. Jones, you have the greatest mansion, the greatest stadium, the greatest headquarters, the greatest wife, the greatest brand, the greatest yacht, the greatest helicopter ... why would you not then want the greatest coach?''

The 2019 Dallas Cowboys plowed forward under Garrett while also flirting with ideas of "the greatest.'' CowboysSI.com will stand by its story that Dallas last offseason flirted with the idea of a re-connection with New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton ... while finding COO Stephen Jones' public denial to understandable

“That’s just untrue,'' Jones said of an NFL Network report - which again, we can confirm - that Dallas spent a moment last season investigating the availability of Payton. "Obviously we don’t comment on rumors like that.''

Jones, speaking to "K and C Masterpiece'' on Monday on 105.3 The Fan, can reasonably deny having "interviewed'' Payton, who of course eventually re-upped in New Orleans with a massive five-year extension, further cementing his folk-hero status in The Big Easy.

But "denying interest'' then is a fib. And "showing interest'' now should be a truth.

Our position? The Cowboys' search to replace Garrett - already under way before his official Sunday night dismissal, complete with Jerry Jones' lovely parting words - is fine to include Mike McCarthy and fine to include Marvin Lewis and can be a win by securing the likes of Lincoln Riley or Urban Meyer ...

But should also eventually see Dallas climb to the top of the mountain in its football pursuits. What might the Cowboys find up there? Unless you look, you won't know if Bill Belichick and the Patriots' early-playoff ouster means change for them. You won't know if the fact that Nick Saban actually lost two games this season means change at Alabama. And thanks to the events of Sunday - the expected dismissal of Garrett and the unexpected Vikings' playoff thumping of the Saints ... Jerry and Stephen Jones won't know if the Cowboys can break up the Sean Payton marriage with New Orleans .... unless Dallas is willing to again flirt.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What New Head Coach Will Mean to Cowboys Commitment To 2020 Signings of Dak and Amari

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Is Committed To the 2020 Signings of Free-Agent Stars Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper - But The New Had Coach Should Have A Say

Seven Coaches the Cowboys Shouldn't Hire, Including McCarthy and Urban Meyer

Matthew Postins

OPINION: The head-coaching search is on in Dallas. Here are seven names that I do not want leading the Cowboys into 2020, a List Led by Urban Meyer

Garrett Gone: Cowboys Part Ways With Long-Time Head Coach

Mike Fisher

After Two Meetings With the Jones Family, It's Pretty Much Official: Jason Garrett is Gone as the Dallas Cowboys Part Ways With Their Long-Time Head Coach

As Garrett 'Packs Up His Office,' Cowboys Interview McCarthy

Mike Fisher

The Cowboys will interview Jason Garrett's potential replacement Mike McCarthy on Saturday.

Breaking: Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Speaks On The Garrett Goodbye - And Jason's 'Legacy'

Mike Fisher

Breaking News From Frisco as Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Speaks On The Garrett Goodbye - And Jason's 'Legacy' as a Coach and More

Cowboys Sources: The 4 Reasons for the Coach Marvin Lewis Interview

Mike Fisher

As The Head Coach Jason Garrett Era Ends in Dallas, Cowboys Sources Walk Us Through The Four Reasons for the Coach Marvin Lewis Interview

Cowboys 1st & 10: OL needs, Garrett saga and Top 10 Stories From The Star

Matthew Postins

In this edition of Cowboys 1st & 10 we start to break down, position-by-position, 2020 NFL Draft needs, along with everything you need to know as the offseason begins. The Top 10 Dallas Stories are Here

Sleepover: Coach Mike McCarthy's Cowboys Interview Spans Two Days

Mike Fisher

Coach Mike McCarthy's Cowboys Interview Spans Two Days As Dallas Conducts A Sleepover While Jason Garrett Hangs On

Suggestion that Jason Garrett is 'Begging' To Stay With Cowboys Is a 'Cheap Shot'

Mike Fisher

There Are Plenty of Reasons to Rip Dallas' Outgoing Coach. But a Suggestion that Jason Garrett is 'Begging' To Stay With the Cowboys? That Is a 'Cheap Shot'

'Pawns in The Process': Cowboys Assistants Express Frustration During Garrett Delay

Mike Fisher

Exclusive: Dallas Cowboys Assistants Express Frustration During the Jason Garrett Delayed Departure; They're 'Pawns in The Process'