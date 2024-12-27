With or without Jalen Hurts, Eagles have glaring weakness vs. Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys may not be playing for a postseason berth this season, but they can play spoiler. For instance, a win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday would eliminate the Eagels from grabbing the number one overall seed in the NFC playoff picture.
The Eagles could also be shorthanded on Sunday, as quarterback Jalen Hurts still has not been cleared for action.
However, with or without Hurts, the Eagles' offense can be exploited by a resurging Cowboys defense in one area.
The Eagles' passing game has been less than stellar. The unit ranks 31st overall in the league, averaging 183 yards per game through the air.
The team has dealt with public disputes between Hurts and top wide receiver A.J. Brown, and now, with Hurts dealing with an injury, the unit could be even worse.
The Cowboys will be without their best hand on offense as well, as CeeDee Lamb has been shut down for the season with a shoulder injury. However, this defense has known the assignment all season.
In order for the Cowboys to have a chance, the defense must carry the largest load.
