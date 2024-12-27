Cowboys Country

With or without Jalen Hurts, Eagles have glaring weakness vs. Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys could be facing a backup quarterback on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, that may not matter when it comes to one aspect of the Eagles' offense.

Tyler Reed

Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys may not be playing for a postseason berth this season, but they can play spoiler. For instance, a win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday would eliminate the Eagels from grabbing the number one overall seed in the NFC playoff picture.

The Eagles could also be shorthanded on Sunday, as quarterback Jalen Hurts still has not been cleared for action.

However, with or without Hurts, the Eagles' offense can be exploited by a resurging Cowboys defense in one area.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons has one goal vs. Philadelphia Eagles


The Eagles' passing game has been less than stellar. The unit ranks 31st overall in the league, averaging 183 yards per game through the air.

Micah Parsons
Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The team has dealt with public disputes between Hurts and top wide receiver A.J. Brown, and now, with Hurts dealing with an injury, the unit could be even worse.

The Cowboys will be without their best hand on offense as well, as CeeDee Lamb has been shut down for the season with a shoulder injury. However, this defense has known the assignment all season.

In order for the Cowboys to have a chance, the defense must carry the largest load.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Cowboys vs. Eagles: 3 keys to victory for NFL Week 17

Cowboys vs. Eagles, NFL Week 17: betting odds & preview

Cowboys 3-round mock draft: Dallas stockpiles offensive firepower

NFC East Power Rankings after Week 16: Cowboys can play spoiler

Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 16: Cowboys hanging onto top 15

Meet Kelcey Wetterberg: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

“ Tyler majored in communications at the University of Kentucky and has previously been a contributor with Busted Coverage and FanSided.”

Home/News