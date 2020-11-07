FRISCO - Many team owners in pro sports won't even say the word. That's not true of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who this week addressed the idea of "tanking'' - though he said that word while burying it in a haystack of other words.

We'll give Jerry the floor, via his visit with 105.3 The Fan, before attempting to play one of our favorite parlor games, "Translating Jerry.'' doesn’t quite see it that way.

First long-winded statement from Mr. Jones:

“Tanking has nothing to do with the performance of a player, the performance of a coach, the performance of getting better, the performance of the things you do to try to win the ballgame in my mind,” Jones said. “Could you make a decision to play a younger player more or a player that you’re going to be pretty firm that you’re going to be going forward with in contract wise than a different situation? And the answer is I can see that. Yeah. I can see that you make sure that you get these guys those reps. The only way to have and get better in the NFL is for reps, and game reps are precious, hard to come by.”

And a second try, slightly less long-winded but no less convoluted:

“I think it makes you see more young players - maybe should be doing it anyway, candidly in regard to that definition of tanking. You maybe should be playing in football, you maybe should be playing those players out there anyway,” Jones said.

Now let's make some sense of it all.

The Cowboys are 2-6 (and play the 7-0 Steelers on Sunday at AT & T Stadium), still good enough to dream about winning the woeful NFC East but surely bad enough to begin considering what I call "organic tanking.'' No, you don't "lose on purpose.'' But "it makes you see more young players,'' as Jerry says? Yes. As the season wears on, talented veterans with aches and pains (which they all have) start giving up snaps to prospects.

The prospects play hard. And lose.

Are the Cowboys going to end up with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft? Unlikely. But Dallas sits in the No. 5 slot right now, with plenty of lose-able games remaining on the schedule - a schedule also dotted with other teams that figure to be of the same "organic tanking'' mindset.

This could come down to Week 17, Dallas at the Giants, a game in which the winner gets nothing ... and the loser gets a better draft pick.