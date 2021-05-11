WR Simi Fehoko Reveals Incredible Dallas Cowboys Goals

FRISCO - Who is Simi Fehoko? The Dallas Cowboys' fifth-round selection (179th overall) in the 2021 NFL draft with sky-high expectations.

"With my God-given abilities and skills, there's no reason I can't be the best receiver in this draft class, if not the league," Fehoko said via DallasCowboys.com.

The former Stanford Cardinal wide receiver decided to enter the 2021 NFL Draft after a breakout junior season. During his six-game abbreviated year, Fehoko tallied 37 receptions for 574 yards with three receiving touchdowns, which earned him First-Team All Pac-12 honors.

The 6-foot-4, 227-pound Utah-native ran a 4.42 in the 40-yard dash and completed the three-cone drill in 6.86 seconds at his Pro Day.

[READ: Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Honors Late Mom With Cancer Fundraiser]

A four-star prospect coming out of Salt Lake City in the 2016 recruiting class, Fehoko served a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in South Korea, then played for the Cardinal from 2018-2020.

Fehoko says his first Halloween costume as a child was dressing as a Cowboys player. He will now join a very skilled receiving group of Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, and CeeDee Lamb. ... and it's no longer make-believe.

Cowboys personnel boss Will McClay said Fehoko has the "it" factor that grabbed Dallas' attention. Fehoko was one of the three offensive players the Cowboys selected in the 2021 Draft.

“He was a guy that, you know, you look at the physical measurables and you say, ‘Boy, there’s something there.’ Because again, we’re always looking — if you look at everybody's draft, they’re always looking for the big, athletic guy with the high, you know, athletic SPARQ score or whatever,” McClay said on 105.3 The Fan.

It won't be an easy task to earn snaps for the Day 3 draft pick ... Although his confidence, size and skill make Fehoko an intriguing Cowboy to watch this season.