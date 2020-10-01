SI.com
WWE Wrestler Assaults Zeke Over 'Stolen' 'Feed Me' Slogan

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - A former WWE wrestler is apparently trying to play "the heel'' in his attack on Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and his use of the phrase, "Feed Me."

"I think it's low-life, scum sh-t, quite frankly," said the wrestler, who apparently goes by the name "Ryback.'' "You're literally trying to latch onto somebody else's brand and then take it and make it your own."

"Ryback,'' speaking to TMZ, said he owns the rights to the phrase "Feed Me More," a slogan he popularized while in the WWE.

Ryback says he became upset when heard Elliott filed a trademark for the phrase this month.

"I'll tie him up for years (in courtrooms with lawsuits)," Ryback said this week on his YouTube channel. "This is exactly my phrase. It's exactly. And it's the same meaning. And that will cause confusion."

Logically, it's possible that Elliott simply came up with a similar slogan, that he's been using it since he came into the NFL in 2016 as part of his on-field celebration and as a way to promote his charitable causes, which include his recent effort to help feed 400,000 North Texas families in need.

READ MORE: Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott Donates To Feed 400,000 Needy DFW Families

But "Ryback'' believes that because Elliott is a fan of wrestling that he must've stolen the phrase, which is now tattooed on the All-Pro running back's stomach.

"He ain't using it,'' "Ryback'' said. "So he better get a good tattoo artist to go have him cover that sh-tty tattoo up on his stomach."

