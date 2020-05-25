CowboyMaven
Zack Martin: Cowboys 'Zooming' Into Unknown Future

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The future of the Dallas Cowboys? All-Pro guard Zack Martin feels good about that. How soon do we get started on that future in light of the storylines grabbing all the headlines right now?

“I have no idea,’’ Martin says on the subject of NFL play in 2020 during a COVID-19 time.

And about the other headline issue, QB Dak Prescott's contract negotiations?

“That’s between the player and the Jones family,’’ says Martin, who spoke to the DFW media this week. “Obviously, as one of his offensive linemen, I look forward to when that gets done. But that’s between them. ... Hopefully, whenever they get that done we’ll be back together and can get rolling.’’

For now, the team is assembling in a "virtual'' way, using technology during what would normally be Phase II workouts inside The Star. There are position-group meetings and supervision and teaching from coaches. 

“It’s been very positive,’’ Martin says of working under new O-line coach Joe Philbin, a top assistant for new head coach Mike McCarthy. “The biggest thing, as far as terminology, is to get on the same page. At the end of the day football is football. It’s just different ways of calling stuff.''

The weight room - a special place to Martin - is "different,'' too. Rather than dominating at team HQ, Martin is in his home gym - upgraded during this hiatus with new equipment.

“I’ve got a gym in my house to work out, so I can get a lot of stuff done,'' he says, adding that the absence of teammates takes away some of the "enjoyment'' of the grind.

"At any time, this can change and we’ll be back up there (at The Star),'' notes Martin, who recently made the NFL's All-Decade Team, a good sign of his willingness to stay ready. "You have to stay prepared for when they make that call.’’

