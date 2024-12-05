Zack Martin injury update: Future HOFer may have played last snap
The Dallas Cowboys will finish off the 2024-25 NFL season without one of the past decade's mainstays along the offensive line.
On Thursday, it was announced that offensive guard Zack Martin will miss the remainder of the season.
The future Hall of Famer is set to undergo season-ankle surgery.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' Zack Martin earns nod for NFL's most prestigious award
He played in just 10 games this season.
Entering the year, Martin acknowledged the possibility that he could be entering the final year of his career. If this is how it all ends, his next stop will be in Canton.
Martin is a nine-time All-Pro (seven-time First-Team), nine-time Pro Bowler, and a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team. Martin joined the Cowboys as the No. 16 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame.
The Cowboys will now turn to Brock Hoffman for the remainder of the season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys vs. Bengals: 3 keys to victory for NFL Week 14 MNF
5 Cowboys pending free agents who have earned an extension
4 great players not named Ashton Jeanty Cowboys could target in 2025 NFL Draft
Where would the Cowboys pick in the NFL Draft after Week 13?