Zack Martin injury update: Future HOFer may have played last snap

The future Hall of Famer may have played his last snap with the Dallas Cowboys.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin blocks during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens.
Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin blocks during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys will finish off the 2024-25 NFL season without one of the past decade's mainstays along the offensive line.

On Thursday, it was announced that offensive guard Zack Martin will miss the remainder of the season.

The future Hall of Famer is set to undergo season-ankle surgery.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys' Zack Martin earns nod for NFL's most prestigious award

He played in just 10 games this season.

Entering the year, Martin acknowledged the possibility that he could be entering the final year of his career. If this is how it all ends, his next stop will be in Canton.

Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboy
Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Martin is a nine-time All-Pro (seven-time First-Team), nine-time Pro Bowler, and a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team. Martin joined the Cowboys as the No. 16 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame.

The Cowboys will now turn to Brock Hoffman for the remainder of the season.

Published
