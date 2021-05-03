'Zeke Vs. Micah': Cowboys Rookie Promises To 'Push' Elliott

Once we get to Oxnard and training camp? Parsons and Elliott - both of whom possess "energy'' - figure to turn that energy on each other ... in a "playful'' way, of course.

FRISCO - Former first-rounder Ezekiel Elliott issued a playful warning to new Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.

Parsons, this year's first-rounder, is ready to return playful fire - and more.

Parsons, the stellar Penn State linebacker, was chosen last week with the 12th overall pick in the NFL Draft. He took to the national stage alongside NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, just as Zeke himself once did.

Parsons then, at some point, glanced at his phone to check Twitter and found Elliott already having fun with their future practice-field matchups, Zeke writing, “Don’t touch me in practice, rook.”

Parsons did not back down on social media, countering by writing, "We'll see!''

And then later, in Parsons' meeting with the DFW media, he explained further his plan to interact with Elliott, the two-time NFL rushing champ.

"I thought it was funny,'' Parsons said, before turning serious. "We're going to get after it every day. He's one of the top five backs in the league ... I'm going to push him every day, and that's how it's going to be.''

Elliott of course has a physical running style. Parsons, at 6-3 and 245, is a "thumper'' with a reputation of playing a physical brand of football.

Said owner Jerry Jones of the rookie: “He can do a lot of damage, or impact, to the identity of this defense.''

“The speed and energy, we need to get more of it as a football team,” coach Mike McCarthy said in evaluating Parsons.

