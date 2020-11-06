Zeke Watch: How Much Is Cowboys RB Practicing? (Not Much)

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are telling the truth about their plans for the Sunday availability of star running back Ezekiel Elliott, coach Mike McCarthy saying all week that Zeke's hamstring issue is "not of a serious nature'' as it relates to his NFL Week 9 Sunday availability against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers.

But they are fudging the truth a bit when, on Thursday, they listed Elliott as "limited'' - unless by "limited'' they mean, "Didn't really do anything.''

Elliott has yet to produce a 100-yard game for the Cowboys in this dismal 2-6 season, yet he remains among Dallas' best chance of success on this and most Sundays - something the undefeated Steelers have acknowledged by saying their defensive game plan is all about No. 21. Dallas' injuries have put a great burden on Elliott's shoulders.

“We’ve had a lot of injuries this season,” Elliott said. “I mean, there have been a lot of guys in and out of there. We just got to all be ready, next-man-up mentality and get ready to play some ball.”

The Cowboys are certainly next-man-upping it at QB, where they are without Dak Prescott and his backup Andy Dalton, leaving Sunday's duties to Garrett Gilbert (who sources tell us has received most of this week's first-team practice reps) or Cooper Rush. Dallas can use Tony Pollard in the backfield, too, in relief of or alongside Elliott.

On Friday, McCarthy mentioned Pollard as a possible factor.

Elliott “has a hamstring that we’re just being smart with,” McCarthy said. “That’s why he was limited (Thursday). He feels better today, but our work (Saturday) will tell us a lot and we’ll take (the decision) all the way to the (Sunday) pregame workout.”

That sounds just a bit ominous.

Truth is, if the Cowboys are to put points on the board - in the last three Dak-less weeks, they've totaled just 22 points - Elliott will be the centerpiece.

“Yeah, I am a little surprised,” Elliott said of his overall lack of success. “We've just got to figure this thing out.”

Part of the solution for Elliott is to continue solving the fumble problems that plagued him in the first half of the season. Another part is some level of cohesion in the offensive line, which has been torn apart by injuries. But the biggest issue may be to be able to lean on a healthy Zeke.

The Dallas Cowboys don't need Ezekiel Elliott near as much on Thursdays as they do on Sundays.