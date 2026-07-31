3 Moves Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys Must Make Before 2026 NFL Season

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones turned heads during the opening press conference of training camp when he discussed the possibility of additions to the roster.

The Cowboys were busy overhauling their defense this offseason, but Jones made it quite clear he is willing to doing even more, and that isn't limited to just small moves, either.

"I'd give up the future to substitute where we are today," he said to reporters. "As to a player, to give you an idea about what I'd invest, something substantive, to get the right kind of deal and improve us for Opening Day? I would.

Jones' comment opens the door to all sorts of possibilities for the Cowboys before Week 1. Knowing that, here's some moves Dallas should make.

Trade for Maxx Crosby

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys have a promising edge rushers room that includes Rashan Gary, Donovan Ezeiruaku, Malachi Lawrence, Sam Williams and James Houston. However, there isn't a ton of certainty in that room and adding a more proven player definitely wouldn't hurt.

Crosby would check that box as a five-time Pro Bowler who is one of the better edge defenders in the NFL.

The Cowboys pursued a trade for Crosby earlier this offseason before the Baltimore Ravens outbid them and won the race, but Baltimore later nixed the trade over what they publicly said were concerns over his physical.

Jones made it quite clear the Cowboys "did not walk away" from a Crosby trade, which means there is a chance the team will re-visit a deal if presented the opportunity.

Crosby has since re-committed to the Las Vegas Raiders, but The California Post's Vincent Bonsignore still sees a trade as a realistic possibility.

“This is not some unrealistic pipe dream, either,” Bonsignore said of a Crosby trade. “The same reasons that the Raiders traded Crosby to the Ravens in March are still in place.”

If the Cowboys are able to put together a package that the Raiders would accept for Crosby, they absolutely should pull the trigger on it.

Sign Bobby Wagner

Former Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When talking about his willingness to make a move, Jones noted linebacker as a position the team could add to. That makes sense, as the Cowboys don't have sure things at that position, either.

DeMarvion Overshown's injury history is a concern, Dee Winters is an OK but not great starting option, and the jury is still very much out on rookie Jaishawn Barham and second-year defender Shemar James.

Wagner, who has been linked to the Cowboys all offseason long, and especially after head coach Brian Schottenheimer heaped praise on him, is exactly what the Cowboys need.

Despite being 36 years old, Wagner is still playing great football. The veteran ranked fifth and second in pass-rush and run defense grade among linebackers in 2025, per Pro Football Focus, and he finished the season with 162 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and four passes defensed.

Wagner brings a wealth of experience and can wear the green dot, and his presence on the defense and in the locker room would provide a significant culture boost.

Sign Taylor Decker

Former Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys have not one, but two concerns along the offensive line, and both come at the tackle positions.

Tyler Guyton has been a major disappointment over two seasons and the Cowboys have acknowledged that by saying he will be competing for his starting job in 2026.

Flying under the radar a bit is Terence Steele, who has not been as good as he was earlier in his career over the past three seasons.

Decker requested and was granted his release earlier this offseason after the Lions wanted him to take a pay cut.

The reason for the Lions asking him to take a pay cut was the fact that Decker was coming off a down season. Decline is an obvious concern, but the 32-year-old was also battling a shoulder injury, which might explain why he didn't look like himself.

Even a diminished Decker would be a welcomed addition in Dallas, as the veteran still posted better pass protection numbers than both Steele and Guyton in 2025.

Steele gave up six sacks and 52 pressures in 17 games, while Guyton permitted two sacks and 31 pressures in 10. Decker, on the other hand, surrendered two sacks and 33 pressures in 14 contests.

While he only has eight career snaps at right tackle, Decker is more than capable of playing there if the Cowboys needed. He would be a fantastic extra option for Dallas to ensure the fortification of the group upfront.