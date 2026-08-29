Jerry Jones Hints at Cowboys' Backup Quarterback Decision After Preseason Finale

One of the toughest 53-man roster decisions the Dallas Cowboys have to make comes at quarterback with Sam Howell and Joe Milton.

Howell looked to be in the driver's seat before the preseason kicked off, as head coach Brian Schottenheimer labeled him the more consistent signal-caller over Joe Milton in training camp.

However, things shifted over the first two preseason games after Milton proved to be the better quarterback over Howell. Then, on Friday night in what was the Cowboys' preseason finale, it was Howell's turn to shine and Milton struggled.

After the game, Schottenheimer labeled the competition as "neck and neck," which doesn't give us any insight into what Dallas plans on doing with their two quarterbacks.

"It's neck and neck and love both of those guys," Schotty said of Howell and Milton.

However, owner Jerry Jones hinted that the Cowboys might simply keep both players.

“That's one that we may just split the difference and have two backup quarterbacks here," Jones said, per ESPN's Todd Archer.

The problem with keeping an extra quarterback is that it takes away a roster spot from another position. That's something the Cowboys will have to weigh heavily in their decision.

Who is QB2 if Dallas keeps Milton and Howell?

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Sam Howell (16) throws a pass against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While that's all well and good, we still don't have any clarity on who would be the first man up off the bench if Dallas does keep both.

Milton offers more upside, but Howell has the experience with 18 career starts and 645 passes to Milton's zero starts and 53 pass attempts.

For a veteran team in win-now mode like Dallas, that could give Howell a leg up if all else is equal.

What happens if Cowboys don't keep both?

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III (10) looks to pass against the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The expectation all along has been that the loser of the battle would get traded if the Cowboys can find a partner, or cut.

When it comes to trade compensation, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported before preseason Week 3 that sources he spoke to say Milton may command as much as a fourth-round pick from a desperate team, or at least a fifth-rounder.

That was after two stellar preseason showings and before Milton's lackluster performance on Friday night, so perhaps that has changed.

As far as Howell is concerned, Harris is hearing he could fetch a deal similar to the one the Cowboys made for Matt Cassel years back in which Dallas gave up a fifth-rounder for Cassel and a seventh-rounder, so essentially a Day 3 pick swap.

If the Cowboys can't find a trade partner and do end up cutting one of their quarterbacks, we would expect them to end up on Dallas' practice squad should they pass through waivers.

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