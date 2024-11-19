Peyton Manning rips CeeDee Lamb as Bill Belichick takes notes on the game
The 3-6 Dallas Cowboys have been struggling at home all season and that continued in Week 11 as they hosted the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football.
Dallas fell behind quickly with Houston scoring on a 77-yard opening drive that took just 2:18. They avoided giving up another score when Malik Hooker recorded a pick but gave the ball right back.
A couple of first downs gave them hope but then Cooper Rush was picked off on third-and-eight while trying to hit CeeDee Lamb. But Peyton Manning wasn't ready to blame Rush for the turnover.
MORE: Cowboys Mike McCarthy, John Fassel might be trying to get fired
While watching the replay on ManningCast, the Hall of Famer said Lamb ran right into the safety, ruining the "anticipatory throw."
Ironically enough, Manning was discussing this while Bill Belichick soaked it all in. The former Super Bowl-winning coach has been linked to Dallas.
Watching them play tonight might have him wondering if it would be a good idea to take the job if offered.
