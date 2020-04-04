CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

Cowboys Blitzcast: Dak + Dez + Aldon & Our All-Time Cowboys Team

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Want Cowboys talk? Look and listen as we dig into Dez + Dak and the addition of Aldon Smith ...

Welcome to the ‘The Blitzcast – A Dallas Cowboys Podcast’ by Drunk Sports in partnership with CowboysSI.com. “BigRed” Lance Dorsett and Timm “IndyCarTim” Hamm are your hosts as we discuss all things Dallas Cowboys and all things NFL!

blitzcast

On today’s show we discuss the Dez/Dak workout and what that might mean for Dez's future with Dallas, and does Jerry Jones thrive on this attention given to his contract negotiations with Dak?

We say hello to Aldon Smith and welcome him to Dallas, and wonder, how much money will he REALLY make with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020 and talk about the future of Jamal Adams and wonder if it includes Dallas.

Then with absolutely NOTHING else to occupy our coronavirus-induced sports-boredom brains, we offer you our all-time Dallas Cowboys team by position and head coach. Who's on your list? We'd like to know! Reach out to us on Twitter and we'll discuss on our next episode!

The Blitzcast can be found and heard here each and every week, on CowboysSI.com, as well as your favorite podcast app. Wherever you listen to your podcasts, we would appreciate if you hit that ‘subscribe’ button and leave us a great review. We’ll also be launching our show YouTube page as well very soon so look out for that.

And feel free to message us anytime via email at TheCowboysBlitzcast@gmail.com. We can’t wait to hear from you, and Go Cowboys! Please follow the discussion further with us on Twitter: @IndyCarTim, @DrunkBigRed, and @BlitzcastNFL.

Comments

Podcasts

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Star Amari Cooper is a 'Turd,' Says ESPN Analyst - And Here's The Problem

Dallas Cowboys WR Amari Cooper is a 'Turd,' Says ESPN Analyst Rex Ryan - And Here's The Problem With That 'Analysis'

Mike Fisher

by

Gsu1978 $

Welcome to CowboyMaven+

Welcome to CowboyMaven+, Our New Premium Subscription Area That Will Bring You Even More of the Best Exclusive Cowboys Content on the Planet

Matt Galatzan

by

JamesJoyner

President Trump Plans Conference Call With All Sports Commissioners

President Trump Plans Saturday Conference Call With NFL's Roger Goodell and All Sports Commissioners

Mike Fisher

Wade Phillips Responds: Was He Cowboys Backstabbed by Jason Garrett?

It is a Dallas Cowboys Gross Truth or Urban Myth? Ex-Coach Wade Phillips Responds: Was He Cowboys Backstabbed by Jason Garrett?

Mike Fisher

by

Biggrok

Cowboys Pals: Dez Bryant and Dak Prescott Work Out Together

Cowboys Pals: Dez Bryant and Dak Prescott Work Out Together; 'We Picked Up Right Where We Left Off,' Dez Says

Mike Fisher

by

AndrewMartin

Should the Risk-Taking Cowboys Even Think About Antonio Brown?

Will the Dallas Cowboys be the NFL team to strike on Antonio Brown, the free-agent 31-year-old who dazzled on the field from 2013-2018? The argument for ... and against

BriAmaranthus

'Second-Chance' Cowboys Sign Controversial DE Aldon Smith

The 'Second-Chance' Dallas Cowboys Haved Signed Controversial DE Aldon Smith

Mike Fisher

by

Royg.

Cowboys SI Mock Draft 9.0: Jerry Jeudy & Why 'Best Available Player' Doesn't Work - What Dallas Should NOT Do

This Cowboys 7-round mock NFL draft will look a lot different than my previous mocks. But we're proving a point about the 'best available player' theory

Matthew Postins

A Cowboys Trade For Jets Jamal Adams? Go For It

Cowboys Dream Trade Target Jamal Adams of The Jets Has Said, 'I Want To Be In New York!' But His New Deal Isn't Done There Yet, So ...

Mike Fisher

by

Johnnybe81

Whitt's End: You Won't Like What Cowboys (In Crisis) Are Telling Ticket-Holders

Whitt's End: You Won't Like What Cowboys (In Crisis) Are Telling Ticket-Holders, Plus A Full DFW Sports Notebook With A Scary Letter From A First Responder

Richie Whitt