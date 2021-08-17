August 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsPodcastsForum
Search
Publish date:

Cowboys Biggest Concerns After 2 Preseason Games?

The Dallas Cowboys have areas they need to improve dramatically before the start of the regular season – The Cowboys Daily Blitz Podcast
Author:

Thanks to being a part of the Hall of Fame Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Dallas Cowboys have a leg up on almost everyone else in the league with regard to preseason game time. Now ... how does it help?

READ MORE: Cowboys Fan Jamal Adams Gets New Deal With Seahawks: NFL Tracker

Welcome to the Daily Blitz by DSP Media in partnership with CowboysSI.com.

Now with two preseason games in the books, the Cowboys should have a better understanding of where they are in the talent evaluation process.

Have current or new injuries derailed this thing before it even begins? Who's stepping up in camp and earning a coveted starting spot? 

And of course, there is always The Dak Thing.

No image description

gallimore
Play

Cowboys Biggest Concerns After 2 NFL Preseason Games?

The Dallas Cowboys have areas they need to improve dramatically before the start of the regular season

reggie robinson 41
Play

Dallas Cowboys Cutdown: Promising DB to IR, 5 Gone To Get to 85

Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Free Agency Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

Screen Shot 2021-08-17 at 12.14.44 PM
Play

WATCH Cowboys ‘Hard Knocks’: Zeke’s ‘Private’ Baby Powder Needs

Running back Ezekiel Elliott and his need for baby powder will be on full display on Hard Knocks.

With the Cowboys using Tuesday to cut down to 85, there are some glaring issues that Dallas still needs to address. What should the club be paying the most attention to heading into what might be the dress-rehearsal game against the Houston Texans this week? (Not to mention maybe Prescott's debut?) Let’s discuss!

Please join us daily for the Daily Blitz at CowboysSI.com, TheBlitzcast.com, or the Dallas Cowboys Blitzcast YouTube Channel. And make sure to subscribe for all the latest videos and visual content!

WATCH: Cowboys 'Hard Knocks': Zeke's 'Private' Baby Powder Needs

Then continue the conversation on our new forums, Twitter: @BlitzcastNFL and @IndyCarTim.

To submit a question for the show please email us, or to submit your joke of the day to be considered for use on the air, email the show at TheCowboysBlitzcast@gmail.com with “Joke Of The Day” in the subject line. If we use your joke on the air we’ll send you a free DSP Media / Cowboys Blitzcast t-shirt or hat!

CONTINUE READING: Tebow Cut: Cowboys Catch 'Break'

gallimore
Podcasts

Cowboys Biggest Concerns After 2 NFL Preseason Games?

reggie robinson 41
News

Dallas Cowboys Cutdown: Promising DB to IR, 5 Gone To Get to 85

Screen Shot 2021-08-17 at 12.14.44 PM
News

WATCH Cowboys ‘Hard Knocks’: Zeke’s ‘Private’ Baby Powder Needs

8D0FDED4-3F27-4A1E-8EF0-6D73CA00A1A7
News

Tebow Cut: Cowboys Catch 'Break'

amari cow mica
News

Did Cowboys Overcome 'Sloppy' As 5 Stars Suit Up?

dak deshaun
News

Dak vs. Deshaun? Cowboys & Texans Reveal NFL Preseason QB Plans

Screen Shot 2021-08-16 at 1.10.11 PM
News

Former Pro Bowl WR: Cowboys Are Super Bowl Contenders

kellen dak
News

Will Fans See Dak Prescott at Open Practice?