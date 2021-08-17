Cowboys Biggest Concerns After 2 NFL Preseason Games?

The Dallas Cowboys have areas they need to improve dramatically before the start of the regular season – The Cowboys Daily Blitz Podcast

Thanks to being a part of the Hall of Fame Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Dallas Cowboys have a leg up on almost everyone else in the league with regard to preseason game time. Now ... how does it help?

Now with two preseason games in the books, the Cowboys should have a better understanding of where they are in the talent evaluation process.

Have current or new injuries derailed this thing before it even begins? Who's stepping up in camp and earning a coveted starting spot?

And of course, there is always The Dak Thing.

With the Cowboys using Tuesday to cut down to 85, there are some glaring issues that Dallas still needs to address. What should the club be paying the most attention to heading into what might be the dress-rehearsal game against the Houston Texans this week? (Not to mention maybe Prescott's debut?) Let’s discuss!

