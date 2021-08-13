Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsPodcastsForum
Search
Publish date:

Can Cowboys Bounce Back Against Cardinals?

Locked On Cowboys: Previewing the Cowboys vs. Cardinals Preseason matchup
Author:

"Friday Night Lights" are sacred in the state of Texas, as kids from small towns to big cities and every place in between meet on the gridiron for their chance at glory.

The lights. The nerves. The hits. The sounds.

And as high schools welcome back students for the school year, it's a reminder that football season is nearly upon us.

The only difference tonight is that it's not just the most popular team in Texas playing tonight, it's "America's Team" taking center stage.

Oh, and the game is in Arizona. Everything can't always be perfect.

The Dallas Cowboys line up for their second preseason game against Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals

No image description

USATSI_16476608_168388359_lowres
Play

Cowboys Podcast: Cowboys-Cardinals Preview

Locked On Cowboys: Previewing the Cowboys vs. Cardinals Preseason matchup

ceedee sideways catch
Play

Fastest Fantasy Riser? Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb

Fans are taking notice. Next up, Lamb putting regular-season opponents on notice. And someday? Maybe, just maybe, history notices, too.

salt
Play

Cowboys ‘Salty’ Jerry McGriddle Video Goes Viral

In review of the first episode, Jerry's son, Stephen, the Cowboys COO, noted that his dad has a knack for "being theatrical.'' But ...

The Cowboys hope to rebound from their Hall of Fame Game loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last Thursday. The chief concern is getting the offense on track after scoring just three points against Pittsburgh.

READ MORE: David Irving 1-on-1: 'I'm A Fighter' - From Cowboys to Comeback?

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool preview the Cowboys' second preseason game, who to watch and who needs to have big performances as Dallas faces the Cardinals.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

CONTINUE READING: GAME DAY Cowboys at Cardinals: Which Stars Will Play?

USATSI_16476608_168388359_lowres
Podcasts

Cowboys Podcast: Cowboys-Cardinals Preview

ceedee sideways catch
News

Fastest Fantasy Riser? Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb

salt
News

Cowboys ‘Salty’ Jerry McGriddle Video Goes Viral

Cowboys - David Irving
News

David Irving 1-on-1: 'I'm A Fighter' - From Cowboys to Comeback?

dak ota 3
News

Cowboys Make Key Admission About Dak's Arm

dak red camp mcc
Podcasts

Does Cowboys QB Dak’s 2nd MRI Mean Trouble?

kyler cow td
News

GAME DAY Cowboys at Cardinals: Which Stars Will Play?

dak red zeke
Podcasts

Cowboys Camp: Lows, Highs & Goodbyes to Oxnard