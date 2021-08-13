Cowboys Podcast: Cowboys-Cardinals Preview

"Friday Night Lights" are sacred in the state of Texas, as kids from small towns to big cities and every place in between meet on the gridiron for their chance at glory.

The lights. The nerves. The hits. The sounds.

And as high schools welcome back students for the school year, it's a reminder that football season is nearly upon us.

The only difference tonight is that it's not just the most popular team in Texas playing tonight, it's "America's Team" taking center stage.

Oh, and the game is in Arizona. Everything can't always be perfect.

The Dallas Cowboys line up for their second preseason game against Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals

The Cowboys hope to rebound from their Hall of Fame Game loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last Thursday. The chief concern is getting the offense on track after scoring just three points against Pittsburgh.

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool preview the Cowboys' second preseason game, who to watch and who needs to have big performances as Dallas faces the Cardinals.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

