Cowboys Blitzcast: A 'Soft Opening,' But 10 Hard Challenges

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - We'll call this a "soft-opening'' to training camp. But that doesn't mean the questions - 10 of them - are anything but hard.

Welcome to the ‘The Blitzcast – A Dallas Cowboys Podcast by Drunk Sports in partnership with CowboysSI.com. “BigRed” Lance Dorsett and Timm “IndyCarTim” Hamm are your hosts as we discuss all things Dallas Cowboys and all things NFL! Special thanks to our sponsors, CowboysSI.com and The Maverick Bar at 1616 Hebron!

On today's show, Colby Sapp and Chris Bussell pitch in to discuss if Jamal Adams really was a good fit for the Cowboys, both on the field and financially, and since he’s not coming to Dallas, who might step up so we can forget he was ever an option.

Then, with the soft-opening to training camp, we’ll look at 10 specific concerns we have moving forward. 

The Blitzcast can be found and heard here each week, on CowboysSI.com, as well as your favorite podcast app. Wherever you listen to your podcasts, we would appreciate it if you hit that ‘subscribe’ button and leave us a great review.

And feel free to message us anytime via email at TheCowboysBlitzcast@gmail.com. We can’t wait to hear from you and Go Cowboys! Please follow the discussion further with us on Twitter: @IndyCarTim, @DrunkBigRed, and @BlitzcastNFL.

