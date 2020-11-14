FRISCO - Should Tony Pollard be getting some of Ezekiel Elliott's Dallas Cowboys snaps? Here's what owner Jerry Jones thinks ...

“It always was exponential his potential here to help us,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan regarding Pollard. "Not, though, (to diminish the) times we get the ball in the hands of Zeke ... I would say no in answer to any role that Pollard is being considered that would diminish anything that we’re doing with Zeke.”

That is a discussion item.

The Cowboys put a scare into the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers. Then they put the hurt into Big Ben. But good teams find ways to beat bad teams, and that’s exactly what happened at AT & T Stadium.

On a positive note, Garrett Gilbert looked good at many points throughout the game in his first-ever NFL start, six years after being drafted. Could he be the backup of the future?

With the Cowboys on a bye this week we have time to dissect this thing from the beginning and also predict what this club might look like in 2021.

And then ... Zeke vs. Pollard - whether Jerry likes it or not.

